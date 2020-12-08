Nullish coalescing operator (?) broken in Chrome, Big Sur

I just upgraded my Mac desktop to Big Sur.

I then found that js scripts were broken in Google Chrome but ok in Safari.

The culprit is the nullish coalescing operator ??.

Chrome issues a

test js 2.html:19 Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘?’

Tested with a html file with only a script tag containing only two lines of code.

var val2 = null;

alert((val2) ?? 39);

Safari brings up the alert dialog containing 39 and Chrome displays uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ‘?’ jn the console.