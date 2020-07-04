Null value in a table gives Error message

PHP
#1

Hello,
I want to offer users a trial period in a website.
When the users table is created there is no value in trial cell. it has NULL inside.

When a user wants to use a trial period, I check if the user already used this one time offer.

Here is the code:

<?php
session_start();

require_once 'includes/fetch.php';

$username = $_SESSION['username'];

$test = check_free_trial_availability($username);

print_r($test);

?>

Here is the function

function check_free_trial_availability($username)
{	
	global $db;
	
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT trial
				FROM users 
				WHERE username = :username";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
        $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
	 
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
}

here is the eror message

image
How do I solve the problem.
There is no value since the user has’nt subscribed for a trial period

#2

That error means that $db is null. Either that’s the wrong variable name for the database connection or it’s the right name but it contains a null.

#3

This error suggests that $db is NULL.
Check your database connection is working.

#4

Sessions have a limited lifetime, try using local storage or cookies:

Also as@SamA74 suggested, try closing and reconnecting the $username with $password and test the results before calling prepare(…)