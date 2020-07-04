Null value in a table gives Error message

Hello,

I want to offer users a trial period in a website.

When the users table is created there is no value in trial cell. it has NULL inside.

When a user wants to use a trial period, I check if the user already used this one time offer.

Here is the code:

<?php session_start(); require_once 'includes/fetch.php'; $username = $_SESSION['username']; $test = check_free_trial_availability($username); print_r($test); ?>

Here is the function

function check_free_trial_availability($username) { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT trial FROM users WHERE username = :username"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }

here is the eror message



How do I solve the problem.

There is no value since the user has’nt subscribed for a trial period