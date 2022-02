Hello.

I’m currently following through the PHP Novice to Ninja book, and adapting it for a blog website. I have potential problem if a user account is deleted and I’m wondering how I might do the equivalent of a null coalescecing operator on the following name property of a comment object:

<?php echo htmlspecialchars($comment->getAuthor()->email, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8') ; ?>

Something like: