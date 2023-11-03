Npm ERR! errno -4058 - This is related to npm not being able to find a file

JavaScript
I’m trying to install node modules so I can use JSX and React to build a website application. However anytime I do npm install, I get this error which prevents me from installing the correct programs

If any one could help me solve this problem, I would gratefully appreciate it!

You need to have a package.json file that describes the project before you can install anything. You can create this file either manually or using npm init.

Alright, let me try setting that up real quick, I will mark you as a solution if it works and share the code.