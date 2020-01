Im using an event stream to check a DB table to see if there are new entries. If the entry was submitted within a minute ago I want to get this data and then send it back to display.

Im using this code:

$query = "SELECT * FROM student_art WHERE created > NOW() - INTERVAL 1 MINUTE";

created is a timestamp that I have in each table row.

For some reason this is not working and it is retrieving the FIRST record in my DB and displaying it every few seconds.