I has transfer my file from xampp to wampp and i get this error:

Notice: Undefined index: action in C:\wamp64\www\5S\ajax\video_handler.php on line 6

I not sure what is happening as this code run normally at xampp…

video.php

<h2>Video Upload</h2> <form id="videoForm" action="ajax/video_handler.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="video">Please Choose Video To Upload:</label> <input type="file" name="video" id="video" accept="video/*" class="form-control-file" required> <input type="hidden" name="action" id="action" value="add"> </div> <input type="hidden" name="video_id" id="video_id" value=""> <!-- Add a hidden input for video ID (for editing) --> <button type="submit" name="submit" id="save" class="btn btn-primary">Upload Video</button> </form> <script type="text/javascript"> $(".delete_item").click(function() { var id = $(this).attr('data-id'); var parent = $(this).closest('tr'); // Display a confirmation dialog var confirmDelete = confirm("Are you sure you want to delete this video?"); if (confirmDelete) { // User confirmed the deletion, proceed with the AJAX request // Handle the delete action using AJAX $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'ajax/video_handler.php', dataType: 'json', data: 'action=delete&id=' + id, success: function(data) { if (data.success) { // Reload the page or perform any other necessary action location.reload(); } else { // Handle error if needed alert("Error: " + data.error); } }, beforeSend: function() { // Display a loading message or spinner if desired } }); } // Handle the "Add" action $("#save").click(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); // Prevent the default form submission // Set the "action" hidden input value to "add" $("#action").val("add"); // Submit the form $("#videoForm").submit(); }); });

the following is video_handler.php

if ($login) { $action = $_POST['action']; error_log("Received action: " . $action); // Log to the server error log echo "Received action: " . $action; // Send to the response (for testing) if ($action == 'add') { //$title = mysqli_real_escape_string($conn, $_POST['title']); if (isset($_FILES["video"])) { $video_directory = '/uploads/general_update_video/'; // Update with the correct absolute path $video_filename = basename($_FILES["video"]["name"]); $video_full_path = $video_directory . $video_filename; if (move_uploaded_file($_FILES["video"]["tmp_name"], $video_full_path)) { // Construct the URL based on your web server's configuration $video_url = 'http://10.16.162.58/5S/uploads/general_update_video/' . urlencode($video_filename); // Use getID3 to retrieve the video duration require_once('../getID3-master/getid3/getid3.php'); // Update with the correct path $getID3 = new getID3; $fileInfo = $getID3->analyze($video_full_path); $duration = isset($fileInfo['playtime_seconds']) ? $fileInfo['playtime_seconds'] : 0; // Insert video information into the database using prepared statements $sql = "INSERT INTO videos (title, description, video_path, upload_time) VALUES (?, ?, ?, NOW())"; $stmt = mysqli_prepare($conn, $sql); mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "sss", $title, $duration, $video_filename); if (mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)) { // Handle success, e.g., redirect to a success page // Handle success by displaying a JavaScript pop-up alert echo '<script>alert("Success to upload video file."); window.location = "/5S/video.php";</script>'; exit(); } else { // Handle failure, e.g., display an error message echo "Error: " . mysqli_error($conn); } mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); } else { // Handle failure, e.g., display an error message echo "Failed to upload video file."; } } else { // Handle failure, e.g., display an error message echo "No video file was uploaded."; } } elseif ($action === 'delete') { // Handle video deletion in the database $videoId = $_POST['id']; // Delete the video from the database $sql = "DELETE FROM videos WHERE id = ?"; $stmt = mysqli_prepare($conn, $sql); mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "i", $videoId); if (mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)) { // Send a success JSON response echo json_encode(["success" => true]); exit(); } else { // Send an error JSON response echo json_encode(["success" => false, "error" => mysqli_error($conn)]); } mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); } else { // Handle other actions or invalid action echo json_encode(["success" => false, "error" => "Invalid action"]); error_reporting(E_ALL); ini_set('display_errors', 1); } } else { // Handle unauthorized access echo json_encode(["success" => false, "error" => "Unauthorized access"]); } ?>

this error appear when I try to upload video by clicking the “upload video” button…