Notice: Trying to get property 'num_rows' of non-object in

PHP
#1

im trying to learn oop php while trying to create crud with oop php im getting following:

Notice: Trying to get property ‘num_rows’ of non-object in

Code are as follows:

class database{
    private $host;
    private $dbusername;
    private $dbpassword;
    private $dbname;

    public $con;

    protected function connect(){
        $this->host       = 'localhost';
        $this->dbusername = 'root';
        $this->dbpassword = '';
        $this->dname      = 'crud';

        $this->con = new mysqli($this->host,$this->dbusername,$this->dbpassword,$this->dbname);
        // return $con;
        if($this->con->connect_error)
        {
            die ("<h1>Database Connection Failed</h1>");
        }
        
        return $this->con;
    }
}

class wwe extends database{
    public function getData(){
        $sql = " SELECT * FROM user";
        $result = $this->connect()->query($sql);
        
        if($result->num_rows > 0){
            $data = array();
            while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
                   $data[] = $row;
            }
             return $data;
            }else{
             echo "No found records";
            }
    }
}

Table name = user