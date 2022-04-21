im trying to learn oop php while trying to create crud with oop php im getting following:

Notice: Trying to get property ‘num_rows’ of non-object in

Code are as follows:

class database{ private $host; private $dbusername; private $dbpassword; private $dbname; public $con; protected function connect(){ $this->host = 'localhost'; $this->dbusername = 'root'; $this->dbpassword = ''; $this->dname = 'crud'; $this->con = new mysqli($this->host,$this->dbusername,$this->dbpassword,$this->dbname); // return $con; if($this->con->connect_error) { die ("<h1>Database Connection Failed</h1>"); } return $this->con; } } class wwe extends database{ public function getData(){ $sql = " SELECT * FROM user"; $result = $this->connect()->query($sql); if($result->num_rows > 0){ $data = array(); while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $data[] = $row; } return $data; }else{ echo "No found records"; } } }

Table name = user