Done that code is working perfectly…
Notice: Trying to get property 'blood_group' of non-object Call Stack #TimeMemoryFunctionLocation 10.0010408992
The same code works in my older system, without any errors.
Does it happen when you bring up the form to edit the data, or when you try to store the edited data?
then you have to start the debug process again, use
var_dump()
When i click the edit button the select id is selected thus the data is populated but editing it is the challenge now.
the error
The other problem you’ll have in there is that by the time you come to process the form submission, the
$id variable will have gone away.
What do you get if you
var_dump($POST) just inside the
if($_SERVER clause?
editBloodGroup.php:24:string ‘POST’ (length=4)
Sorry, typo, I meant
var_dump($_POST); to see the contents of the form array.
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
The problem is you named the field title but are expecting blood_group.
It was just another try out which i did and forgot to change… The code i posted above is the one I am using. Sorry for that.
And what does the
var_dump() show when you use the actual code, not the code you were trying out?
The output
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
[/quote]
I thought that was with the code you were trying out, where you’d changed the form field name from “blood_group” to “title”? If not, then there’s your answer - you don’t have a form field called “blood_group”, and that’s why you get the error.
Alright…
Is this the right way the code should be or I should add some code???
When you say “this”, what code are you referring to? The code you posted earlier is not producing that
var_dump() output because the field names don’t match the fields in the source code. Post the code you have now.
The php code is still the same the one I posted above…The only place i changed was on the input field which I returned back to the previous input field I posted. But still no change.
The Input field i am using and the code i have
Can you show the results of the
var_dump() from after you returned it back to the previous input field? If you look at what you posted:
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
you can see that it only has two fields, and neither are called
blood_group. Therefore, when you try to use
$_POST['blood_group'] it will throw an “undefined index” error. I just wanted to see how you had changed it back, in case there was a typo of some sort.
If you’ve changed it back, and yet it is still producing the exact display above in my post, with the field called
title, then you’re not running the version of the code that you think you are running. Because I can’t think of a way that this form code:
<form class="form-inline" action="" id="form" method="POST">
<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2">
<input type="text" value="<?= $result->blood_group; ?>" name="blood_group" id="blood_group" class="form-control" >
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mb-2">Submit</button>
</form>
can possibly produce this
var_dump():
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
Why is the
var_dump() at line 46, when the error is at line 26? You need to
var_dump() the array just before the line with the error on it, so you can see what it contains at the time of the error.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.