Notice: Trying to get property 'blood_group' of non-object Call Stack #TimeMemoryFunctionLocation 10.0010408992

Rybat: Rybat: which I returned back to the previous input field I posted.

Can you show the results of the var_dump() from after you returned it back to the previous input field? If you look at what you posted:

C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46: array (size=2) ‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2) ‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)

you can see that it only has two fields, and neither are called blood_group . Therefore, when you try to use $_POST['blood_group'] it will throw an “undefined index” error. I just wanted to see how you had changed it back, in case there was a typo of some sort.

If you’ve changed it back, and yet it is still producing the exact display above in my post, with the field called title , then you’re not running the version of the code that you think you are running. Because I can’t think of a way that this form code:

<form class="form-inline" action="" id="form" method="POST"> <div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2"> <input type="text" value="<?= $result->blood_group; ?>" name="blood_group" id="blood_group" class="form-control" > </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mb-2">Submit</button> </form>

can possibly produce this var_dump() :

C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46: array (size=2) ‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2) ‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)