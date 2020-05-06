Notice: Trying to get property 'blood_group' of non-object Call Stack #TimeMemoryFunctionLocation 10.0010408992

Can you show the results of the
var_dump() from after you returned it back to the previous input field? If you look at what you posted:
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
you can see that it only has two fields, and neither are called
blood_group. Therefore, when you try to use
$_POST['blood_group'] it will throw an “undefined index” error. I just wanted to see how you had changed it back, in case there was a typo of some sort.
If you’ve changed it back, and yet it is still producing the exact display above in my post, with the field called
title, then you’re not running the version of the code that you think you are running. Because I can’t think of a way that this form code:
<form class="form-inline" action="" id="form" method="POST">
<div class="form-group mx-sm-3 mb-2">
<input type="text" value="<?= $result->blood_group; ?>" name="blood_group" id="blood_group" class="form-control" >
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mb-2">Submit</button>
</form>
can possibly produce this
var_dump():
C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
Why is the
var_dump() at line 46, when the error is at line 26? You need to
var_dump() the array just before the line with the error on it, so you can see what it contains at the time of the error.