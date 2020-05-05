Notice: Trying to get property 'blood_group' of non-object Call Stack #TimeMemoryFunctionLocation 10.0010408992

#2

i dont’t see what your problem is with understanding the error message. you can debug every variable with var_dump().

#3

When your form submits, and you execute the code inside this if() clause:

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') {

won’t there be no value for $id at that point? In turn that would cause the query to fail, but your code doesn’t check whether it ran or not before using the results.

#5

Done that code is working perfectly…

#6

The same code works in my older system, without any errors.

#7

Does it happen when you bring up the form to edit the data, or when you try to store the edited data?

#8

then you have to start the debug process again, use var_dump()

#9

When i click the edit button the select id is selected thus the data is populated but editing it is the challenge now.

the error

#11

The other problem you’ll have in there is that by the time you come to process the form submission, the $id variable will have gone away.

What do you get if you var_dump($POST) just inside the if($_SERVER clause?

#12

editBloodGroup.php:24:string ‘POST’ (length=4)

#13

Sorry, typo, I meant var_dump($_POST); to see the contents of the form array.

#14

C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
 array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)

#15

The problem is you named the field title but are expecting blood_group.

#16

It was just another try out which i did and forgot to change… The code i posted above is the one I am using. Sorry for that.

#17

And what does the var_dump() show when you use the actual code, not the code you were trying out?

#18

The output

C:\wamp64\www\Raw\bloodbank\backend\editBloodGroup.php:46:
 array (size=2)
‘title’ => string ‘B+’ (length=2)
‘submit’ => string ’ ’ (length=0)
[/quote]

#19

I thought that was with the code you were trying out, where you’d changed the form field name from “blood_group” to “title”? If not, then there’s your answer - you don’t have a form field called “blood_group”, and that’s why you get the error.

#20

Alright…

#21

Is this the right way the code should be or I should add some code???

#22

When you say “this”, what code are you referring to? The code you posted earlier is not producing that var_dump() output because the field names don’t match the fields in the source code. Post the code you have now.

#23

The php code is still the same the one I posted above…The only place i changed was on the input field which I returned back to the previous input field I posted. But still no change.

The Input field i am using and the code i have