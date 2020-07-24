Not working: json_decode( file_get_contents( 'php://input' ));

I agree with droopsnoot, you need to JSON-encoded the string.
Here’s my javascript file:
'use strict';
document.querySelector('.logout').style.display = "none";
const startBtn = document.querySelector('#startBtn');
const loginBtn = document.querySelector('#loginMessage');
const loginForm = document.querySelector('#loginForm');
const loginUrl = 'loginUser.php';
var loginData = {},
submitBtn = document.querySelector('#submit'),
loginInfo = document.querySelector('#loginInfo'),
loginWelcome = document.querySelector('.welcome');
startBtn.style.visibility = "hidden";
loginForm.style.display = "none";
/*
* Throw error response if something is wrong:
*/
const handleLoginErrors = (response) => {
if (!response.ok) {
throw (response.status + ' : ' + response.statusText);
}
return response.json();
};
/* Success function utilizing FETCH */
const loginUISuccess = (parsedData) => {
console.log('Login was ', parsedData);
//console.log("loginData", loginData);
if (parsedData !== false ) {
startBtn.style.visibility = "visible";
document.querySelector('.logout').style.display = "block";
loginForm.style.display = "none";
loginInfo.style.display = 'block';
loginWelcome.textContent = `Welcome, ${parsedData.username}!`;
}
};
/* If Database Table fails to load */
const loginUIError = (error) => {
console.log("Database Table did not load", error);
}
/* create FETCH request */
const createLoginRequest = (url, succeed, fail) => {
var sendLoginData = loginData;
loginData = {}; // Destroy the Login Credentials
fetch(url, {
method: 'POST', // or 'PUT'
body: JSON.stringify(sendLoginData)
})
.then((response) => handleLoginErrors(response))
.then((data) => succeed(data))
.catch((error) => fail(error));
};
const displayForm = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
const loginForm = document.querySelector('#loginForm');
document.querySelector('#registerMessage').style.display = "none";
loginBtn.style.display = "none";
loginForm.style.display = "block";
loginBtn.removeEventListener('click', loginForm, false);
};
loginBtn.addEventListener('click', displayForm, false);
const login = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
loginData.username = document.querySelector('#username').value;
loginData.password = document.querySelector('#password').value;
createLoginRequest(loginUrl, loginUISuccess, loginUIError);
};
submitBtn.addEventListener('click', login, false);
Here’s a php that I used for FETCH/JSON
<?php
require_once 'assets/config/config.php';
require_once "vendor/autoload.php";
//use Library\Email;
use Library\Database as DB;
use Library\Users as Login;
/* Makes it so we don't have to decode the json coming from JQuery */
header('Content-type: application/json');
/*
* The below must be used in order for the json to be decoded properly.
*/
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents('php://input'), true);
$result = false;
$login = new Login();
//$login->delete();
if (isset($data['username']) && $data['password']) {
$username = $data['username'];
$password = $data['password'];
$result = $login->read($username, $password);
if ($result) {
$_SESSION['username'] = $data['username'];
$data['userId'] = $result;
unset($data['password']);
output($data);
} else {
output(false);
}
}
function errorOutput($output, $code = 500) {
http_response_code($code);
echo json_encode($output);
}
/*
* After converting data array to JSON send back to javascript using
* this function.
*/
function output($output) {
http_response_code(200);
echo json_encode($output);
}
Hope this helps a little.
John