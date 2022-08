I’m on this page discussing the while and for loops:

<!DOCTYPE html> <script> "use strict"; let i = 0; for (i = 0; i < 3; i++) { // use an existing variable alert(i); // 0, 1, 2 } alert(i); // 3, visible, because declared outside of the loop </script>

I don’t understand why the final alert(i) shows 3, since it is outside the curly braces. Isn’t it the same as being outside a function?