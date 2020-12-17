Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

I have a webpage at http://form.kr/q/display.php

There are 2 DIVs at the page. i.e. a button div and target div.

If you click the button, the target will be disappear.

It works fine except a problem.

The problem is on the blue button.

When the target is disappeared, the blue button become very wide to 100%.

I don’t like the blue button becomes that wide.

I want the blue button not to be changed after a user clicks the blue button.

if I put the style code below to the blue button, it will be fixed.

width:200px;

However, since the text “title button” is a variable which is dynamic, I can’t fix it with the code above.

How can I make its width not to be extended to 100%?

Since I am not sure whether which forum is correct for this problem between html & css and javascript .

With posting here first, I am afraid and hope it is solved at this forum.