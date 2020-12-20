Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

Hi there joon1,
I’m not going to mess around with your requirement (3), it
is not the sort of coding we want to see in the 21st century.
Let the content flow in a natural manner.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>3button and 3 div</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
#button-container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.button {
padding: 0.32em 0.94em;
margin: 0.25em 0.5em;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 1.25em;
background: #f00;
font-size: 1em;
color: #fff;
cursor: pointer;
}
.button:hover,
.button:focus {
outline: 0;
background: #ffa500;
}
.wrap {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin: 1em 0;
}
.content,
.content2 {
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
box-sizing: border-box;
text-align: center;
background-color: #faebd7;
transition: transform 0.5s ease;
}
.content2 {
background-color: #c0c0c0;
}
.content3 {
background-color: #f0e68c;
}
.content4 {
background-color: #0ff;
}
.hide {
width: 0;
overflow: hidden;
transform: scale(0);
opacity: 0;
}
.show {
width: 100%;
max-width: 50em;
padding: 3em 1em;
margin: auto;
transform: scale(1);
opacity: 1;
}
#main {
max-width: 50em;
padding: 1em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #fff;
}
</style>
<noscript>
<style media="screen">
.button {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
border: 0;
font-size: 0;
}
.wrap {
flex-direction: column;
}
.content {
width: 100%;
max-width: 50em;
padding: 3em 1em;
margin: 0.5em auto;
transform: scale(1);
opacity: 1;
}
</style>
</noscript>
</head>
<body>
<div id="button-container">
<button data-destination="myDIV1" class="button hide">show myDIV1</button>
<button data-destination="myDIV2" class="button hide">show myDIV2</button>
<button data-destination="myDIV3" class="button hide">show myDIV3</button>
<!-- #button-container --></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="content" id="myDIV1">
This is my DIV1 element.
</div>
<div class="content content2" id="myDIV2">
This is my DIV2 element.
</div>
<div class="content content3" id="myDIV3">
This is my DIV3 element.
</div>
<!-- .wrap --></div>
<div id="main">
<p>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed
do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco
laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute
irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum
dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat
cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt
mollit anim id est laborum.
</p>
<!-- #main --></div>
<script>
(function (d) {
"use strict";
const buttons = d.querySelectorAll(".button");
const content = d.querySelectorAll(".content");
content.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.add("hide");
});
buttons.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.remove("hide");
item.addEventListener("click", (event) => {
hideAll();
showDiv(item.dataset.destination);
});
});
function hideAll() {
content.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.add("hide");
item.classList.remove("show");
});
}
function showDiv(targetDiv) {
d.querySelector("#" + targetDiv).classList.add("show");
}
})(document);
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead