Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

Thank you for you page at https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjRNwJx.

It works fine.

I change slightly your code for hiding both content1 and content2 when the page is loading at http://form.kr/q/2contents.php

It also works fine.

Adding to it. I like to make it with 3 contents.

The page at http://form.kr/q/3contents.php is one of my trials, but it doesn’t work correctly.

I think it is better to say about my actual target result at the moment.

My target result is the following.

(1) when the page is loading, 3 buttons are shown. (none of contents are shown)

(2) if I click button1, content1 is shown. (content2 and content3 are not shown)

(3) if I click button2, content2 is shown. (content1 and content3 are not shown)

(2) if I click button3, content3 is shown. (content1 and content2 are not shown)

I hope I get my target result above by your help.