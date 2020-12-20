Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

coothead: coothead: remove… box1.style.display="block";

Thank you, it works fine.

However, I am afraid my original code was something wrong because I made it too simplified.

Here is another page at http://form.kr/q/display02.php.

What I want is like the quote below.

(1) when the page is loading, button1 and target1 is shown.

(2) if you click the button1, the button2 and target2 is shown instead of button1 and target1.

(3) if you click the button2, the button1 and target1 is shown again instead of button2 and target2.

The page works fine except they become very wide to 100%.

Can I make them both button and target not to be extended to 100% in width with your help?