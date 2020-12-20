Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

Hi there joon1,
here is a slightly different approach to your problem…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
#display-button {
padding: 0.5em 1em;
margin-bottom: 1em;
border: 1px solid #000;
background-color: #00f;
font-size: 1em;
font-weight: bold;
color: #fff;
cursor: pointer;
}
#content1, #content2 {
max-width: 30em;
padding: 2em;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
background-color: #fff;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #ff0 , #aa0 );
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<button id="display-button">show Cras aliquet</button>
<div id="content1">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>
<div id="content2" class="hide">
Cras aliquet sem neque, eget dignissim orci pharetra a.
</div>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var test = true,
but = d.getElementById('display-button'),
con1 = d.getElementById('content1'),
con2 = d.getElementById('content2');
but.addEventListener( 'click',
function() {
if ( test === true ) {
con2.classList.remove( 'hide');
con1.classList.add( 'hide');
but.textContent = 'show Lorem ipsum';
test = false;
}
else {
con2.classList.add( 'hide');
con1.classList.remove( 'hide');
but.textContent = 'show Cras aliquet';
test = true;
}
});
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
You may view a working example here…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjRNwJx
coothead