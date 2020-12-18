Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

HTML & CSS
#1

I have a webpage at http://form.kr/q/display.php

There are 2 DIVs at the page. i.e. a button div and target div.

If you click the button, the target will be disappear.

It works fine except a problem.

The problem is on the blue button.

When the target is disappeared, the blue button become very wide to 100%.
I don’t like the blue button becomes that wide.
I want the blue button not to be changed after a user clicks the blue button.

if I put the style code below to the blue button, it will be fixed.

However, since the text “title button” is a variable which is dynamic, I can’t fix it with the code above.

How can I make its width not to be extended to 100%?

Since I am not sure whether which forum is correct for this problem between html & css and javascript .
With posting here first, I am afraid and hope it is solved at this forum.

#2

Hi there joon1,

remove…

box1.style.display="block";

coothead

#3

Thank you, it works fine.

However, I am afraid my original code was something wrong because I made it too simplified.

Here is another page at http://form.kr/q/display02.php.

What I want is like the quote below.

The page works fine except they become very wide to 100%.
Can I make them both button and target not to be extended to 100% in width with your help?

#4

Hi there joon1,

here is a slightly different approach to your problem…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 }
#display-button {
	padding: 0.5em 1em;
	margin-bottom: 1em;
	border: 1px solid #000;
	background-color: #00f;
	font-size: 1em;
	font-weight: bold;
	color: #fff;
	cursor: pointer;
 }
#content1, #content2 {
	max-width: 30em;
	padding: 2em;
	border: 1px solid #999;
	border-radius: 0.5em;
	background-color: #fff;
	background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #ff0 ,  #aa0   );
}
 .hide {
 	display: none;
 }   
</style>

</head>
<body>

<button id="display-button">show Cras aliquet</button>

<div id="content1">
 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>

<div id="content2" class="hide">
 Cras aliquet sem neque, eget dignissim orci pharetra a.
</div>

<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';
    var test = true,
         but = d.getElementById('display-button'),
        con1 = d.getElementById('content1'),
        con2 = d.getElementById('content2');
    but.addEventListener( 'click',
    	function() {
    		if ( test === true ) {
    			 con2.classList.remove( 'hide');
   			     con1.classList.add( 'hide');
   			     but.textContent = 'show Lorem ipsum';
   			     test = false;
    		}
    		else {
    			 con2.classList.add( 'hide');
   			     con1.classList.remove( 'hide');
   			     but.textContent = 'show Cras aliquet';
   			     test = true;    			
    		}

    	});

}( document ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

You may view a working example here…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjRNwJx

coothead

#5

Isn’t this a continuation of your other thread ?

I made a demo for that thread but you never returned to it.

#6

Thank you for you page at https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjRNwJx.
It works fine.
I change slightly your code for hiding both content1 and content2 when the page is loading at http://form.kr/q/2contents.php
It also works fine.

Adding to it. I like to make it with 3 contents.
The page at http://form.kr/q/3contents.php is one of my trials, but it doesn’t work correctly.

I think it is better to say about my actual target result at the moment.
My target result is the following.

I hope I get my target result above by your help.

#7

Isn’t that more or less exactly what I gave you in my demo?

It just needed the hide class added to the first div to do exactly what you wanted.

It is a scalable example that can work with many divs without changing the JS.

#8

Since it looks very structured and not long, it’s, I think, fantastic.

It seems, I am afraid, not to work correctly at http://form.kr/q/3button3div.php

By the way, the black box above is not understandable at first.
But I feel it’s the new way of teaching.
It should be, I think, spread in the coding world.
I am impressed by your revolution.

#9

Hi there joon1,

you have a typing error here…

<style media="screen">
body {
.wrap {
  position: relative;
}

Either remove “body {” or add a closing “}.”.

coothead

#10

Thank you very much, coothead and paulOB.

#11

Hi there joon1,

to make the page useful for those who happen
to have javascript disabled or unavailable, use
this slightly amended code…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> 
<html lang="en">

<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"> 
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1.0"> 

<title>3button and 3 div</title> 

<style media="screen">
body {}
.wrap {
  position: relative;
}
.button {
  border-radius: 20px;
  background: red;
  color: #fff;
  padding: 5px 15px;
  border: 1px solid #666;
}
.button:hover,
.button:focus {
  outline: 0;
  background: orange;
}
.content,
.content2 {
  padding: 50px 0;
  text-align: center;
  background-color: lightblue;
  margin-top: 20px;
  transition: transform 0.3s ease;
}
.content2 {
  background-color: green;
}
.content3 {
  background-color: cyan;
}
.content4 {
  background-color: teal;
}
.hide {
  transform: scale(0);
  opacity: 0;
  position: absolute;
  z-index: -1;
  top: 0;
}
.show {
  transform: scale(1);
  opacity: 1;
  position: relative;
  z-index: auto;
}</style> 
</head> 

<body>

<button data-destination="myDIV1" class="button hide">show myDIV1</button>
<button data-destination="myDIV2" class="button hide">show myDIV2</button>
<button data-destination="myDIV3" class="button hide">show myDIV3</button>

<div class="wrap">
  <div class="content" id="myDIV1">
    This is my DIV1 element.
  </div>

  <div class="content content2" id="myDIV2">
    This is my DIV2 element.
  </div>

  <div class="content content3" id="myDIV3">
    This is my DIV3 element.
  </div>

</div>

<script>
(function (d) {
  "use strict";

  const buttons = d.querySelectorAll(".button");
  const content = d.querySelectorAll(".content");

  content.forEach((item) => {
    item.classList.add("hide");
    });

  buttons.forEach((item) => {
    item.classList.remove("hide");
    item.addEventListener("click", (event) => {
      hideAll();
      showDiv(item.dataset.destination);
    });
  });

  function hideAll() {
    content.forEach((item) => {
      item.classList.add("hide");
      item.classList.remove("show");
    });
  }

  function showDiv(targetDiv) {
    d.querySelector("#" + targetDiv).classList.add("show");
  }
})(document);
</script> 

</body> 
</html>

It will hide the buttons and display the content. :winky:

coothead

#12

Do you mean the following?

I see the only difference between your code and the paul’s is the following.

Did I correctly see your code?