Not show the time/seconds until 'record' starts on html5 player

This code allows the page vistor to click a ‘display’ button to show the camera view on the page, but not start the video recording (they can select a seperate ‘record’ button to start recording). However, the timer/seconds start upon selecting ‘display’ the camera view. I’d like help with having the time/seconds not start until ‘record’ button is clicked. Any help/guidance is appreciated. Here’s the code:
let blobs = [];
let stream, mediaRecorder, blob;
let video = document.getElementById("video");
var displaying = false;
var recording = false;
async function display() {
stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
audio: true,
video: true,
});
video.srcObject = stream;
displaying = true;
}
function startRecording() {
if(displaying){
mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream);
mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => {
// Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network.
if (event.data) {
blobs.push(event.data);
}
};
mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview;
// Let's receive 1 second blobs
mediaRecorder.start(1000);
recording = true;
}
}
function endRecording() {
if(recording){
// Let's stop capture and recording
mediaRecorder.stop();
stream.getTracks().forEach((track) => track.stop());
recording = false;
}
}
function doPreview() {
if (!blobs.length) {
return;
}
// Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content
blob = new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType });
video.srcObject = null;
video.src = URL.createObjectURL(
blob,
);
}