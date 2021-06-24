Not show the time/seconds until 'record' starts on html5 player

This code allows the page vistor to click a ‘display’ button to show the camera view on the page, but not start the video recording (they can select a seperate ‘record’ button to start recording). However, the timer/seconds start upon selecting ‘display’ the camera view. I’d like help with having the time/seconds not start until ‘record’ button is clicked. Any help/guidance is appreciated. Here’s the code:

let blobs = []; let stream, mediaRecorder, blob; let video = document.getElementById("video"); var displaying = false; var recording = false; async function display() { stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true, }); video.srcObject = stream; displaying = true; } function startRecording() { if(displaying){ mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream); mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => { // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network. if (event.data) { blobs.push(event.data); } }; mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview; // Let's receive 1 second blobs mediaRecorder.start(1000); recording = true; } } function endRecording() { if(recording){ // Let's stop capture and recording mediaRecorder.stop(); stream.getTracks().forEach((track) => track.stop()); recording = false; } } function doPreview() { if (!blobs.length) { return; } // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content blob = new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType }); video.srcObject = null; video.src = URL.createObjectURL( blob, ); }