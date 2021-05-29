Not loading CSS on same browser?

Hello. i’m upgrading a page ive been working on for a month. my Usual browser is OPERA.

i accidentally used Google chrome and noticed my new website isn’t loading my CSS.

CODE: link href="http://DOMAIN.com/w3-4a.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" /

i’m now back onto OPERA and iin one tab, my CSS is coming up, and if i have a 2nd tab using the SAME website - its not loading the CSS (even after many forced refreshes)…

but my 1st tab - loads the same CSS just fine…

Is there any suggestion as to how to diagnose this problem ?

EDIT:- The site is W3-CSS compliant. (also spalling arrears)

Maybe try a root path relative to the site?

<link href=“/w3-4a.css” rel=“stylesheet” type=“text/css”>

In HTML5 you don’t need the trailing slash to close the tag. :slight_smile:

Tip:
Use the </> button to format code so you don’t loose special characters.

thanks - moved a copy of the CSS into the same directory as my script.
Adjusted the html for the header & pointed to the new path and removing the trailing /

But why will the trailing / cause problems ?
(i needed to move / make a copy of the CSS anyway - long term reasons)

EDIT: its working now

Then the path could either be the suggested root relative or else the same directory path:
<link href=“./w3-4a.css” rel=“stylesheet” type=“text/css”> Unix style or
<link href=“w3-4a.css” rel=“stylesheet” type=“text/css”> MS style.

The trailing slash shouldn’t cause any problem AFAIK.

Thanks for the feedback! :slight_smile: