Not capturing form data from dynamically generated form

OK, so a user searches the db via a textbox and after an ajax Db lookup, it may show a list of values. If there’s no results, a form is generated. All working so far.
Then when the form is submitted, an evt listener runs, captures the evt.target.id, splits to array and uses array[0] to run a condition. That also works OK.

However, I can’t seem to grab the data of the form that was submitted.
I’ve made numerous attempts but the Obj is always empty.

I’d really appreciate any pointers/advice.

Edit:

For info:
The evt.target.id is split on ‘_’ because in other instances, the value may be ‘value1_value2_value3’
So, I am receiving the ‘id’ of the form submit button - assignPurchaserToListing. What am I getting wrong, that I’m not getting the form data?

Here’s what I have tried:

attempt #1 - no idea why it fails

document.form.addEventListener("click", evt => 
  {
      
  var newPurchasersDetailsObj = $("#new_purchasers_details").serializeArray();

  console.log('the obj newPurchasersDetailsObj is empty ');
  console.log(newPurchasersDetailsObj);

  }

attempt #2 - failed because the form isn’t loaded until later?

  document.querySelector("#new_purchasers_details").addEventListener('click', function(event) {
  
  console.log('event target value = ');
  console.log(event.target.value);
  //if (event.target.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'li') {
  //  // do your action on your 'li' or whatever it is you're listening for
  //}
});

attempt #3

 document.addEventListener("click", evt => 
  {  
      var evtArray = evt.target.id.split('_', 6);
         if( evtArray[0] == 'assignPurchaserToListing' )
         { // this condition runs
         evt.preventDefault();
         var newPurchasersDetailsObj = $("#new_purchasers_details").serialize();
         
         // the following appears to be empty
         console.log('newPurchaserDetailsObj=');
         console.log( newPurchaserDetailsObj);
        }


  }

extra info:
The form that’s generated is as follows.



var detailsType = 'purchasers_details';
var detailsTypeHeading = "Purchaser's Details";
var formId = "new_" + detailsType; 
    
   outputPersonsDataEntryForm( detailsType, detailsTypeHeading, listingId , formId );
              
  
  function outputPersonsDataEntryForm( detailsType, detailsTypeHeading, listingId, formId )
  {
      str = "<form id='"
      str += formId
      str += "' name='new_"
      str += detailsType
      str += "'>"
      str += "<h2>"
      str += detailsTypeHeading 
      str +="</h2>"
      str += "<input type='hidden' id='"
      str += detailsType
      str += "' name='"
      str += detailsType
      str += "' value='"
      str += detailsType
      str += "' />" 
      str += "<input type='text' id='title' "
      str += "name='title' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Title' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='addressName' name='addressName' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Property Name (if any)' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='address1' name='address1' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Address Line 1' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='address2' name='address2' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Address Line 2' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='addressTown' name='addressTown' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Town/City'/>"
      str += "<input type='text' id='addressCounty' name='addressCounty' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='County' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='addressPostCode' name='addressPostCode' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Post Code' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='contactNumber1' name='contactNumber1' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Main Phone Number' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='contactNumber2' name='contactNumber2' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Second Phone Number (Optional)' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='contactNumber3' name='contactNumber3' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Third Phone Number (Optional)' />"
      str += "<input type='text' id='contactEmail' name='contactEmail' class=\"party-details-textbox form-control\" placeholder='Email Address' />"
      str += "<input type='submit' id='assignPurchaserToListing' class='reList' style='float:right' value='Save' />"
      //str += "<button class='reList' style='float:right'>Save</button>"
      str += "</form>";
          console.log( 'str = ' + str);   
      
      $('#purchaser_details').html(str);
  }
You cant bind an event to something that isnt in the DOM yet.

It looks like youre loading jquery, so look at https://learn.jquery.com/events/event-delegation/
for their explanation of event delegation and how to implement it for elements that dont yet exist.

If youre not using jquery, you can work around it by sniffing for event.target

Attempt 3 looks like its trying to do that, but the form’s id is just “new_purchasers_details”, so you will never match “assignPurchaserToListing”…

oh sorry, youre listening for the button click there rather than the form submission. My bad. The split confuses me though, because that id has no underscores in it. Whys there a \ before the $?

4

Thanks m_hutley. I’ve edited the OP to respond to your other point. The '' are needed because without them, the string breaks because using two classes, they need to be wrapped in double quotes. Not to use the backslash, means there’d be a conflict with the double quotes wrapping each ‘str’ line.

I’m going to be honest. I read that post 3 times, and my QA brain has thrown a Unknown Exception.

This line:

is not inside a string. a \ is not required in front of that $.

This is not inside a string either.

Ah, I thought your were referring to the double backslashes in the building of ‘str’. The line $(‘#purchaser_details’).html(str); requires the backslash for the perl interpreter. I’ll change it to try to make it easier to understand.

perl interpreter?

So okay wait… this is a javascript file, that is inside a perl script?

Yup. The JS is the same except for the escaping ‘\’ before each $.

9

1: You’re missing a ) at the end of Example 3. (Copy/paste error probably?)
2: outputPersonsDataEntryForm calls for an argument “listingId” but does not use it.
3: You’ve misnamed your variable. Look veeerry closely…