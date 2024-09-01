Not capturing form data from dynamically generated form

OK, so a user searches the db via a textbox and after an ajax Db lookup, it may show a list of values. If there’s no results, a form is generated. All working so far.

Then when the form is submitted, an evt listener runs, captures the evt.target.id, splits to array and uses array[0] to run a condition. That also works OK.

However, I can’t seem to grab the data of the form that was submitted.

I’ve made numerous attempts but the Obj is always empty.

I’d really appreciate any pointers/advice.

Edit:



For info:

The evt.target.id is split on ‘_’ because in other instances, the value may be ‘value1_value2_value3’

So, I am receiving the ‘id’ of the form submit button - assignPurchaserToListing. What am I getting wrong, that I’m not getting the form data?

Here’s what I have tried:

attempt #1 - no idea why it fails

document.form.addEventListener("click", evt => { var newPurchasersDetailsObj = $("#new_purchasers_details").serializeArray(); console.log('the obj newPurchasersDetailsObj is empty '); console.log(newPurchasersDetailsObj); }

attempt #2 - failed because the form isn’t loaded until later?

document.querySelector("#new_purchasers_details").addEventListener('click', function(event) { console.log('event target value = '); console.log(event.target.value); //if (event.target.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'li') { // // do your action on your 'li' or whatever it is you're listening for //} });

attempt #3

document.addEventListener("click", evt => { var evtArray = evt.target.id.split('_', 6); if( evtArray[0] == 'assignPurchaserToListing' ) { // this condition runs evt.preventDefault(); var newPurchasersDetailsObj = $("#new_purchasers_details").serialize(); // the following appears to be empty console.log('newPurchaserDetailsObj='); console.log( newPurchaserDetailsObj); } }

extra info:

The form that’s generated is as follows.