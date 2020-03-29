Not being able to upload images in the directory with the images name in the database?

#1

Code for Insert images in the database:

<?php


$host="localhost";
$username="root";
$pass="";
$db="registration";

$conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db);
if(!$conn){
	die("Database connection error");
}

// insert query for register page
if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){
     $images = $_FILES['file']['name'];
  $target_dir = "uploads/";
  $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]);

  // Select file type
  $imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));

  // Valid file extensions
  $extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf");

  // Check extension
  if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) )
{

$details=$_POST['details'];
$location=$_POST['location'];
$checkbox=$_POST['checkbox'];
$injured=$_POST['injured'];    
$agegender=$_POST['agegender'];   
$contact=$_POST['contact'];
$empid=$_POST['empid'];
$dept=$_POST['dept'];    
$organization=$_POST['organization'];     
$summary=$_POST['summary']; 
$name=$_POST['name'];    
$outcome=$_POST['outcome'];    
$cause=$_POST['cause'];     
$action=$_POST['action'];
$reportedname=$_POST['reportedname'];
$position=$_POST['position'];    
$organisation=$_POST['organisation'];
$reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact'];
$reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept'];    
$status="Pending";
$comment=$_POST['comment'];
	
	
	 $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept`  ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$name','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')";
	
	$res=mysqli_query($conn,$query);
	if($res){
		$_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!";
		header('Location:');
	}else{
		echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>";
	}
      // Upload file
     move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name);
	}
}
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
?>

Here is my Input file:

<form class="form-horizontal" method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data">
            <input type="hidden" name="ronel" value="">
<div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:63%; top:425px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Upload Images Here :</b></label><br><br>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            
                            <input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="file" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">
                        </div><iframe id="inc_ref" class="form-group" width="220px" height="130px" style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:32%;"></iframe>
                    </div>

Here is the error code :

Notice: Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57

Warning: move_uploaded_file(): The second argument to copy() function cannot be a directory in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80

Warning: move_uploaded_file(): Unable to move '/opt/lampp/temp/phpJJbJRe' to 'uploads/' in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80
#2

This line does not have an extension for the file so it is assumed to be a directory?

#3

can you please provide me with the code on how to? this is line 80?

 move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name);
#4

Not sure but you need to add the type so something like:
$name=$_POST['name'].$_POST['type'];

I see you are not doing any real security checks on the upload which is not very safe. Relying on checking the extension is not enough.

#5

I have done this but it still shows an error?

Notice: Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57

code here

<?php


$host="localhost";
$username="root";
$pass="";
$db="registration";

$conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db);
if(!$conn){
	die("Database connection error");
}

// insert query for register page
if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){
     $images = $_FILES['file']['name'];
  $target_dir = "uploads/";
  $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]);

    // Select file type
  $imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));

  // Valid file extensions
  $extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf");

  // Check extension
  if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) )
  {

$details=$_POST['details'];
$location=$_POST['location'];
$checkbox=$_POST['checkbox'];
$injured=$_POST['injured'];    
$agegender=$_POST['agegender'];   
$contact=$_POST['contact'];
$empid=$_POST['empid'];
$dept=$_POST['dept'];    
$organization=$_POST['organization'];     
$summary=$_POST['summary']; 
$name=$_POST['name'];
$outcome=$_POST['outcome'];    
$cause=$_POST['cause'];     
$action=$_POST['action'];
$reportedname=$_POST['reportedname'];
$position=$_POST['position'];    
$organisation=$_POST['organisation'];
$reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact'];
$reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept'];    
$status="Pending";
$comment=$_POST['comment'];
	
	
	 $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept`  ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$name','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')";
	
	$res=mysqli_query($conn,$query);
	if($res){
		$_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!";
		header('Location:');
	}else{
		echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>";
	}
      // Upload file
     move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$images);
	}
}
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
?>

i cannot seem to find the error now? :frowning:

#6

Not getting you sorry can you pls elaborate more?

#7

That error message says that you are trying to access an array element that does not exist in the array. I presume this is line 57:

$name=$_POST['name'];

Do you have a field called name in your form?

#8

okay after i updated the name field in my form i still get the error message saying : Notice : Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57

Here is my full code. Kindly help.

<?php

session_start();

if (!isset($_SESSION['username'])) { 
	$_SESSION['msg'] = "You have to log in first"; 
	header('location: login.php'); 
} 


if (isset($_GET['logout'])) { 
	session_destroy(); 
	unset($_SESSION['username']); 
	header("location: login.php"); 
} 
?>

<?php


$host="localhost";
$username="root";
$pass="";
$db="registration";

$conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db);
if(!$conn){
	die("Database connection error");
}

// insert query for register page
if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){
     $image = $_FILES['name']['name'];
  $target_dir = "uploads/";
  $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["name"]["name"]);

    // Select file type
  $imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));

  // Valid file extensions
  $extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf");

  // Check extension
  if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) )
  {

$details=$_POST['details'];
$location=$_POST['location'];
$checkbox=$_POST['checkbox'];
$injured=$_POST['injured'];    
$agegender=$_POST['agegender'];   
$contact=$_POST['contact'];
$empid=$_POST['empid'];
$dept=$_POST['dept'];    
$organization=$_POST['organization'];     
$summary=$_POST['summary']; 
$name=$_POST['name'];
$outcome=$_POST['outcome'];    
$cause=$_POST['cause'];     
$action=$_POST['action'];
$reportedname=$_POST['reportedname'];
$position=$_POST['position'];    
$organisation=$_POST['organisation'];
$reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact'];
$reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept'];    
$status="Pending";
$comment=$_POST['comment'];
	
	
	 $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept`  ,`organization`,`summary`,`image`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$image','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')";
	
	$res=mysqli_query($conn,$query);
	if($res){
		$_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!";
		header('Location:');
	}else{
		echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>";
	}
      // Upload file
     move_uploaded_file($_FILES['name']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$image);
	}
}
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
?>
<html>

<body style="background-color:F8FFFF;">
    <table style="position:absolute; bottom:83.2%; left:226px; width:66.3%; height:16.5%;">
        <tr>
            <th style="font-weight:600; font-size:18px">ONGC TRIPURA POWER COMPANY LIMITED</th>
        </tr>
        <tr>
            <td style="font-weight:600; font-size:18px">INITIAL EHS INCIDENT REPORT FORM OTPC/SOP/EHS/001/R1</td>
        </tr>
    </table>
    <div class="container">
        <img src="otpc1" alt="Paris" style="width:130px; height:75px; border: 1px solid #ddd;
  border-radius: 4px; position: relative;
  left: 85%; bottom:17px;
  padding: 10px;">

        <img src="otpc" alt="Paris" style="width:170px; height:75px; border: 1px solid #ddd;
  border-radius: 4px; position: relative;
  right:140px; bottom:16px;
  padding: 15px;">
    </div>
    <div class="col-xs-6 col-xs-push-3 well">
        <form class="form-horizontal" method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data">
            <input type="hidden" name="ronel" value="">
            <fieldset style="position:relative; width:95%; top:0px; left:10px;">
                <legend>NEW PROPOSAL NO.</legend>
                <!----left box----------->
                <!----right box----------->
                <div class="col-xs-9">
                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="font-size:16px;color:black;"><b>Details of Incident:</b></label><br>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">

                            <textarea rows="5" cols="110" name="details" class="form-control" maxlength="1000" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter4',1000);"></textarea><br><input style="position:absolute; left:75.3%; top:102px;" disabled maxlength="3" size="3" value="1000" id="counter4">
                        </div>
                    </div><br>
                    <fieldset style="position:relative; width:73.05%; height:50px; border:1px solid gray;">
                        <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:80px; top:-8px;">
                            <label style="position:relative; right:80px; top:25px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Location:</b></label>
                            <div class="col-lg-9">
                                <textarea name="location" class="form-control" rows="2" cols="56" maxlength="100" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter5',100);"></textarea><input style="position:absolute; left:54%; bottom:0px;" disabled maxlength="3" size="2" value="100" id="counter5">
                            </div>
                        </div>

                        <div class="form-group" style="position:absolute; left:638px; bottom:22px;">
                            <label style="position:relative; right:58px; top:20px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Date:</b></label>
                            <div class="col-lg-9">
                                <textarea style="position:relative; top:0px;right:19%;" cols="10" rows="1" disabled><?php echo date('Y-m-d'); ?>
                            </textarea>
                            </div>
                            </div>
                            <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:780px; bottom:54px;">
                                <label style="position:relative; right:67px; top:20px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Time:</b></label>
                                <div class="col-lg-9">
                                    <textarea style="position:relative; top:0px;right:3%;" cols="10" rows="1" disabled><?php
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
echo date("h:i:sa");
?>
                            </textarea>
                                </div>
                            </div>
                    </fieldset>
                    <br>
                    <div class="form-group">

                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="font-size:16px;color:black;"><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty):</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9" name="checkbox">
                            <table>
                                <tr>
                                    <th>Nearmisscase</th>
                                    <th>First Aid Case</th>
                                    <th>Lost Time Injury</th>
                                    <th>Fatal</th>
                                    <th>Fire</th>
                                    <th>Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)</th>
                                    <th>Property Damage</th>
                                    <th>HIPO</th>
                                </tr>
                                <tr>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Nearmiss case" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="First Aid Case" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Lost Time Injury" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Fatal" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Fire" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Property Damage" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="HIPO" name="checkbox"></td>
                                </tr>
                            </table>
                            <style>
                                table {
                                    font-family: sans-serif;
                                    border-collapse: collapse;
                                    width: 75.5%;
                                    font-size: 15px;
                                }

                                td,
                                th {
                                    border: 1px solid black;
                                    text-align: center;
                                    padding: 2px;
                                    font-weight: normal;
                                }

                            </style>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <br>

                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Details of Injured :</b></label>
                        <br>
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Name:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <textarea name="injured" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"></textarea>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:20%; bottom:39px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Age/Gender:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <textarea name="agegender" class="form-control" cols="3" rows="1"></textarea>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:29%; bottom:78px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Contact:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <textarea name="contact" class="form-control" cols="9" rows="1"></textarea>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:absolute; left:1.2%; top:26.5%;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Employee ID:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <textarea name="empid" class="form-control" cols="3" rows="1"></textarea>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:39%; bottom:117px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Organization:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="text" name="organization" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>

                    <div class="form-group" style="position:absolute; left:55%; bottom:74%;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Department:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <select name="dept" class="form-control">
                                <option value="">---------Select Dept--------</option>
                                <option value="MMD">MMD</option>
                                <option value="O&M">O&M</option>
                                <option value="Civil">Civil</option>
                                <option value="C&M">C&M</option>
                                <option value="Logistics">Logistics</option>
                                <option value="HR & ADMIN">HR & ADMIN</option>
                                <option value="Fire & Safety">Fire & Safety</option>
                                <option value="IT & MIS">IT & MIS</option>
                                <option value="F&M">F&M</option>
                                <option value="EMD">EMD</option>
                                <option value="C&I">C&I</option>
                                <option value="STORE">STORE</option>
                                <option value="EHS">EHS</option>
                                <option value="Tech Cell">Tech Cell</option>
                                <option value="Operation">Operation</option>
                                <option value="Chemist">Chemist</option>
                            </select>
                        </div>
                    </div><br><br>

                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:90px; font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Summary Of Incident:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9" style="position:relative; bottom:90px;">
                            <textarea rows="8" cols="110" name="summary" class="form-control" maxlength="1000" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter3',1000);"></textarea><br><input style="position:absolute; left:72.5%;" disabled maxlength="3" size="3" value="1000" id="counter3">
                        </div>
                    </div>


                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:63%; top:425px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Upload Images Here :</b></label><br><br>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            
                            <input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="name" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">
                        </div><iframe id="inc_ref" class="form-group" width="220px" height="130px" style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:32%;"></iframe>
                    </div>


                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:110px; font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Potential outcome(Incase of Near Miss case or Potential Incident only):</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9" style="position:relative; bottom:110px;">

                            <textarea rows="8" cols="110" name="outcome" class="form-control" maxlength="1000" maxlength="1000" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter2',1000);"></textarea><br><input style="position:absolute; left:76%; top:102px;" disabled maxlength="3" size="3" value="1000" id="counter2">
                        </div>
                    </div><br>
                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:110px; font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Likely Cause:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9" style="position:relative; bottom:110px;">

                            <textarea rows="8" cols="110" name="cause" class="form-control" maxlength="1000" maxlength="1000" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter1',1000);"></textarea><br><input style="position:absolute; left:76%; top:102px;" disabled maxlength="3" size="3" value="1000" id="counter1">
                        </div>
                    </div><br>
                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:110px; font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Immediate Action:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9" style="position:relative; bottom:110px;">

                            <textarea rows="8" cols="110" name="action" class="form-control" maxlength="1000" onkeyup="textCounter(this,'counter',1000);"></textarea><br><input style="position:absolute; left:76%; top:102px;" disabled maxlength="3" size="3" value="1000" id="counter">
                        </div>
                    </div><br>
                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:110px; font-size:17px;color:black;"><b>Incident reported by:</b></label>
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3" style="position:relative; bottom:80px; right:160px;"><b>Name:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input style="position:absolute; bottom:230px; left:10px;" type="text" name="reportedname" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:15%; bottom:100px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Position:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="text" name="position" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:31%; bottom:141px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Organisation:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="text" name="organisation" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:0%; bottom:130px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Contact:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="text" name="reportedcontact" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="form-group" style="position:relative; left:175px; bottom:171px;">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Department:</b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="text" name="reporteddept" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="col-lg-9">
                        <input type="hidden" name="status" class="form-control">
                    </div>

                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b></b></label>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            <input type="hidden" name="comment" class="form-control">
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
            <br>
            <script type="text/javascript">
                function confSubmit(form) {
                    if (confirm("Are you sure you want to submit the form?")) {
                        form.submit();
                    } else {
                        alert("You decided to not submit the form!");
                    }
                }

            </script>
            <script>
                function textCounter(field, field2, maxlimit) {
                    var countfield = document.getElementById(field2);
                    if (field.value.length > maxlimit) {
                        field.value = field.value.substring(0, maxlimit);
                        return false;
                    } else {
                        countfield.value = maxlimit - field.value.length;
                    }
                }

            </script>
            <div class="form-group" style="position:absolute; left:33px;">
                <div class="col-lg-12">
                    <button class="button1" type="reset" class="btn btn-default">Cancel</button>
                    <button class="button1" type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" onClick="confSubmit(this.form);">Submit</button>
                    <style>
                        .button1:hover {
                            background-color: #555555;
                            color: aqua;
                            border: 3px solid grey;

                        }

                    </style>
                </div>
            </div>

        </form>
    </div>
</body>

</html>