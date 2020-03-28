Not being able to upload images in the directory with the images name in the database?

Code for Insert images in the database:

<?php


$host="localhost";
$username="root";
$pass="";
$db="registration";

$conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db);
if(!$conn){
	die("Database connection error");
}

// insert query for register page
if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){
     $images = $_FILES['file']['name'];
  $target_dir = "uploads/";
  $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]);

  // Select file type
  $imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));

  // Valid file extensions
  $extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf");

  // Check extension
  if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) )
{

$details=$_POST['details'];
$location=$_POST['location'];
$checkbox=$_POST['checkbox'];
$injured=$_POST['injured'];    
$agegender=$_POST['agegender'];   
$contact=$_POST['contact'];
$empid=$_POST['empid'];
$dept=$_POST['dept'];    
$organization=$_POST['organization'];     
$summary=$_POST['summary']; 
$name=$_POST['name'];    
$outcome=$_POST['outcome'];    
$cause=$_POST['cause'];     
$action=$_POST['action'];
$reportedname=$_POST['reportedname'];
$position=$_POST['position'];    
$organisation=$_POST['organisation'];
$reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact'];
$reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept'];    
$status="Pending";
$comment=$_POST['comment'];
	
	
	 $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept`  ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$name','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')";
	
	$res=mysqli_query($conn,$query);
	if($res){
		$_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!";
		header('Location:');
	}else{
		echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>";
	}
      // Upload file
     move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name);
	}
}
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
?>

Here is my Input file:

<form class="form-horizontal" method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data">
            <input type="hidden" name="ronel" value="">
<div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:63%; top:425px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Upload Images Here :</b></label><br><br>
                        <div class="col-lg-9">
                            
                            <input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="file" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">
                        </div><iframe id="inc_ref" class="form-group" width="220px" height="130px" style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:32%;"></iframe>
                    </div>

Here is the error code :

Notice: Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57

Warning: move_uploaded_file(): The second argument to copy() function cannot be a directory in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80

Warning: move_uploaded_file(): Unable to move '/opt/lampp/temp/phpJJbJRe' to 'uploads/' in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80
This line does not have an extension for the file so it is assumed to be a directory?

can you please provide me with the code on how to? this is line 80?

 move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name);
Not sure but you need to add the type so something like:
$name=$_POST['name'].$_POST['type'];

I see you are not doing any real security checks on the upload which is not very safe. Relying on checking the extension is not enough.

I have done this but it still shows an error?

Notice: Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57

i cannot seem to find the error now? :frowning:

Not getting you sorry can you pls elaborate more?

That error message says that you are trying to access an array element that does not exist in the array. I presume this is line 57:

$name=$_POST['name'];

Do you have a field called name in your form?