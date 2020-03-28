Not being able to upload images in the directory with the images name in the database?

Code for Insert images in the database:
<?php
$host="localhost";
$username="root";
$pass="";
$db="registration";
$conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db);
if(!$conn){
die("Database connection error");
}
// insert query for register page
if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){
$images = $_FILES['file']['name'];
$target_dir = "uploads/";
$target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]);
// Select file type
$imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
// Valid file extensions
$extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf");
// Check extension
if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) )
{
$details=$_POST['details'];
$location=$_POST['location'];
$checkbox=$_POST['checkbox'];
$injured=$_POST['injured'];
$agegender=$_POST['agegender'];
$contact=$_POST['contact'];
$empid=$_POST['empid'];
$dept=$_POST['dept'];
$organization=$_POST['organization'];
$summary=$_POST['summary'];
$name=$_POST['name'];
$outcome=$_POST['outcome'];
$cause=$_POST['cause'];
$action=$_POST['action'];
$reportedname=$_POST['reportedname'];
$position=$_POST['position'];
$organisation=$_POST['organisation'];
$reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact'];
$reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept'];
$status="Pending";
$comment=$_POST['comment'];
$query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept` ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$name','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')";
$res=mysqli_query($conn,$query);
if($res){
$_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!";
header('Location:');
}else{
echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>";
}
// Upload file
move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name);
}
}
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata");
?>
Here is my Input file:
<form class="form-horizontal" method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="hidden" name="ronel" value="">
<div class="form-group">
<label style="position:absolute; left:63%; top:425px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Upload Images Here :</b></label><br><br>
<div class="col-lg-9">
<input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="file" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">
</div><iframe id="inc_ref" class="form-group" width="220px" height="130px" style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:32%;"></iframe>
</div>
Here is the error code :
Notice: Undefined index: name in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 57
Warning: move_uploaded_file(): The second argument to copy() function cannot be a directory in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80
Warning: move_uploaded_file(): Unable to move '/opt/lampp/temp/phpJJbJRe' to 'uploads/' in /opt/lampp/htdocs/create-nearmiss.php on line 80