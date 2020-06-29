Not being able to upload images in the directory with the images name in the database?

Your input called “name” is a FILE type input, which means it will be in the $_FILES array, not the $_POST array.

<input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="name" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'">

Now I read it again, though, you have two name attributes in there, so I’m not sure which will be used. Probably the latest one, which means you don’t have a field called name . I’m not sure it needs an enctype in there either, I thought that was just for the <form> tag.

All of your form labels seem to have for="inputEmail" on them - I thought that should refer to the form field that they are labelling, not all be the same.