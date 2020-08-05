Not all font awesome icons showing

HTML & CSS
#1

I thought I would play around with FontAwesome having nothing much else to do. I created this codepen which has a link to the FA CDN. I chose a few random icons but only some of them are being displayed. What am I missing, please?

#2

Just a quick guess but it might be that the free version does not include those?

1 Like
#3

I hadn’t thought of that, but it looks as though fa-facebook at least is not a Pro icon.

#4

The facebook specifically just needs a different font family.
"Font Awesome 5 Brands"

I didn’t go through the rest, but hopefully that points you in the right direction :slight_smile: .

2 Likes
#5

Thanks, Ryan. I’ve not seem mention of different font sets. I will have to look closer.

#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.