I thought I would play around with FontAwesome having nothing much else to do. I created this codepen which has a link to the FA CDN. I chose a few random icons but only some of them are being displayed. What am I missing, please?
Not all font awesome icons showing
Just a quick guess but it might be that the free version does not include those?
I hadn’t thought of that, but it looks as though fa-facebook at least is not a Pro icon.
The facebook specifically just needs a different font family.
"Font Awesome 5 Brands"
I didn’t go through the rest, but hopefully that points you in the right direction .
Thanks, Ryan. I’ve not seem mention of different font sets. I will have to look closer.