Not able to increment in foreach loop to get the values of an array

hi, i’m currently facing a problem with my php loop. i couldn’t seem to increment in my foreach loop to get the value of an array.

here is my code:

$update_id1=Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 393 [3] => 391 [8] => ); echo "update_id1:- "; //print_r($update_id1); //$x=0; foreach ($update_id1 as $i => $v) { $ex= explode(",", $v); $unique=array_unique($ex); // for ($x=0;$x>count($unique);$x++){ // echo 'count:-'. $x; print_r($unique[$i]); //} //$x++; }

i tried every method nothing seems to work can anyone help me in this regard please.