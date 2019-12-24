Not able to increment in foreach loop to get the values of an array

hi, i’m currently facing a problem with my php loop. i couldn’t seem to increment in my foreach loop to get the value of an array.
here is my code:
$update_id1=Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 393 [3] => 391 [8] => );
echo "update_id1:- "; //print_r($update_id1);
//$x=0;
foreach ($update_id1 as $i => $v) {
$ex= explode(",", $v);
$unique=array_unique($ex);
// for ($x=0;$x>count($unique);$x++){
// echo 'count:-'. $x;
print_r($unique[$i]);
//}
//$x++;
}
i tried every method nothing seems to work can anyone help me in this regard please.