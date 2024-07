Hi! Can anyone give some ideas on how to normalise the provided table please?



As for the normalisation rules I have followed, the table has no repeating groups, therefore it is in 1st normal form.

The table has only one primary key, therefore there is no partial dependencies so the table is in 2NF.

As for the third normal form, I am not sure how to do it.

I know that the Age of the pet and the Price need to contain atomic values.

Any help would be much appreciated! Thank you!