NOOB : How do I DOM? I have a variable in PHP I need to call in a javascript

Very New; I have taken a look at 5 of the posts on this site that are related to my question and they all seemed great but I must be missing something as none work.

I have a PHP page, the part of the page I care about is :

input name=“amt_bidder_paid” type=“text” id=“amt_bidder_paid” value=“115.00” size=“12” maxlength=“12” onChange=“document.bidder_paid.amt_paid.focus();”

Currently we have this value stuffed with the number 115 just to make things easier. Later on the page we have a “Pay Now” button. Something that has been done 1500000 million times. It’s code is :

script

Clearent.payButton({ "pk": "this is a long string number that is our pk; this part works great ignore this line", "amount": "3.50" });

/script

This function makes the value 3.50 and that is great for just stuffing the field and it works, cool! But I need it to actively sync to the field above. None of my attempts work. I’ll list a few tries. Not only do they not work, but usually the entire button goes away.

“amount”: “[amt_bidder_paid]” “amount”: “<?php $total_due ?>” **This is a variable that reads from the value of the input in another area of the PHP, it works great; tried pulling it into the JS to see if it would act any different. “amount”: “$(” #amt_bidder_paid ").val()" **Found this code https://www.simplify.com/commerce/docs/tutorial/index#charging-card didnt work also tried writing it along these lines

function saveCertificate() { alert("Hello World!"); jsvar = "<?php echo $name; ?>"; alert("name = " + jsvar); } </script>

from another post on this site but to no avail. Am I just missing some syntax? This script is throwing me a loop and I’m sure its some nooby mistake.