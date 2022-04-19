Nonprofit Management Software

I’m currently evaluating options for software to run a nonprofit. I was wondering if anyone has experience and specific recommendations. At the moment I’m concerned with managing grant proposals/submissions/awards, donations, and membership subscriptions. I’m currently treating grant management as Github issue(s) and confidential info inside a private gitlab wiki. However, I think there must be a better approach out there than just using Github+Gitlab to manage grants. Perhaps something that can manage a grant throughout its entire lifecycle even provide publishing tools to keep stakeholders in the loop regarding progress and milestones being met. Does anything like that exist?