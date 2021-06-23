Non technical question,but relevant to opportunities related to Python

Hello everyone,
I am requesting insight and advice on some career possibilities. I was looking for some cost-effective professional programs.
I was browsing this course on
edx.org → https://www.edx.org/professional-certificate/deep-learning
I do not have a very detailed idea about deep learning, and neither do I have an explanation or pre pondered thought why I am aspiring for this. I find the topic alluring.
The brainstorming points I am looking to get insight on:
-
How much prudent it will be to dive into this new topic when I have just started to learn the fundamentals of python?
-
What opportunities will it provide me. I have previously 3 years work experience in corporate in some technical fields. This course is a beginners level course in terms of the course curriculum or an intermediate one?