"Non numeric" error

PHP
Hi, the scenario is:
I run an apartment complex, someone comes in to pay their rent. I fill in an html form
to record payment(update “payments” database table) and print a receipt.
I hope u will look at it and offer advice. I hope to combine both
the payment and receipt. I don’t understand the “non numeric” error and I’m obviously doing
my echoes wrong as the receipt# is not displayed on the receipt(instead of the value in the
“numberstbl” it displays “receiptno”.

the code:

<!DOCTYPE html><html>
<head>
<title>rent payment and receipt</title>
</head>
<body><center>
<?php
echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "</center>";
// Include config file
require_once "getpayments.php";

//MySqli Select Query$results = $conn->query("SELECT rentdue FROM payments");

$unit=$_POST['unit']; $rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid'];
$hudpay=$_POST['hudpay']; $datepaid=$_POST['datepaid'];

$unit='unit'; $rentpaid='rentpaid'; $rentdue='rentdue'; $hudpay='hudpay';
$prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $datepaid='datepaid'; $prev="0.00"; $late="0.00";

// if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal
if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)
{ $latechg = $latechg + "10.00"; $prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; }
// if payment = rentdue
elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue)
 { $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; }

// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal
elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue )
{ 
$prevbal = $rentpaid  - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; } // ***  29 non numeric both *** 

//MySqli Select Query
$results = $conn->query("SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl");
$receiptno='receiptno';
?>
<b><?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>
<!--<img src="apt-pic.jpg" alt="apartment" height=250 width=800><br> -->
For:<SELECT name="options">
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Rent payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Background Check</option>
<option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">Security Deposit Payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Damages Payment</option>
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Late Charges Payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Court Costs Payment</option>
<option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">NSF Payment</option>
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;"> </option>
</SELECT><br>

<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Name" value="Business Name -">
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4D4FF;" name="Addy1" value="Business address -">
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Addy2" value="City, State, Zip"><br>

<b> unit paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> -
Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["rentpaid"]; ?> -
Amount due is: <?php echo $rentdue; ?></b><br> // *** line 54 ****

<b>Sign here</b><input type="text" size=75 name="sign"><br>
<input type="text" size=25 name="thanks" readonly value="We Thank You:" STYLE="color:
#000000; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffccff;" onFocus="this.value=''"><br>

<?php
/* Perform a query, check for error */
if(!empty($_POST["update"]))
   {
$sql = "UPDATE payments SET
rentpaid='$rentpaid', hudpay='$hudpay', prevbal='$prevbal', latechg='$latechg', datepaid='$datepaid' 
where unit = '$unit'";
if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } 
else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; }
    }
/* Perform a query, check for error */
if(!empty($_POST["update"]))
   {
$sql = "UPDATE numberstbl SET 
receiptno = $receiptno + 1 where id=1";
if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } 
else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; }
$conn->close();
 }
?>
</center></body></html>

errors:
06/30/21

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Notice: Undefined index: receiptno in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 37

unit paying is: apt1 - Amount paid is: 530.00 - Amount due is: rentdue
// *** line 54 ****

Hi @ckguitarz and a warm welcome to the SP Forums.

Please start and finish your script with three backticks on a separate line of highlight the script and select the </> from the top menu.

Basically the errors are due to accepting $_POST` variable strings and applying them to functions that require integer parameters.

One method of preventing the errors is to use PHP cast

// adjustments
$unit = (integer) $_POST[‘unit’]; 
$rentpaid = (float) $_POST[‘rentpaid’];
$hudpay  = (float) $_POST[‘hudpay’];
$datepaid = (string) $_POST[‘datepaid’];
I don’t understand these lines. In the first, you get some values from your HTML form:

$unit=$_POST['unit']; $rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid'];
$hudpay=$_POST['hudpay']; $datepaid=$_POST['datepaid'];

and then a couple of lines later, you overwrite them with strings.

$unit='unit'; $rentpaid='rentpaid'; $rentdue='rentdue'; $hudpay='hudpay';
$prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $datepaid='datepaid'; $prev="0.00"; $late="0.00";

As you’ve assigned the string "rentpaid" to the variable $rentpaid, then of course it’s not a number.

It only gets into line 29 because the string "rentpaid" is “greater than” the string "rentdue", based on the ASCII values of the characters in the string.

In this line

$latechg = $latechg + "10.00";

why do you put quotes around the amount you want to add as a surcharge? You’re telling PHP to concatenate the string “10.00” to the end of the variable here. Once the variable contains a number, if you want to add 10 to it, leave off the quotes.

When you get down to your updating queries, you also need to use Prepared Statements instead of concatenating variables into the query strings like that. In your final update query, I don’t believe you want to use the variable $receiptno in the query at all, if it’s doing what I think it’s doing. But I wouldn’t handle the receipt number as you do - I’d just have the receipt transaction table have an auto-incrementing unique id and use that as the receipt number. I don’t see anywhere that you have a transaction table, and I think you should from an accounting point of view, not from a database design.

This section is a bit strange, too:

$results = $conn->query("SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl");
$receiptno='receiptno';
?>
<b><?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>

You run a query to retrieve the receipt number, then you set $receiptno to be a string containing "receiptno". At the top of the receipt, you display a form variable called “receiptno”, and get an error because there isn’t a form variable of that name. Surely you want to run a fetch() on the database query and get the receipt number from there?

I suspect you might run into difficulties with that approach if more than one person is issuing a receipt at the same time, just because of the delay between retrieving and displaying the receipt number, and updating it to the next one. Another reason that an auto-incrementing row-id on the transaction table would work better IMO.

the code:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------
the code:
<!DOCTYPE html><html>
<head>

<STYLE TYPE="text/css">
.blue {background-color: #ccffff;}
.tan {background-color: #FFD4FF;}
h1.centered-cell {text-align: center;font-size: 1.1em;}
</STYLE>

</head>
<body><center><b><font size=+1>Rent Payment</b><p>

<?php
echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "</center>";
$id="''";

// Include config file
require_once "getprerentdb.php";

//MySqli Select Query
$results = $mysqli->query("SELECT * FROM payments");

$unit=$_POST['unit'];
$rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid'];
$hudpay=$_POST['hudpay'];
$datepaid=$_POST['datepaid'];

$prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $prev=0; $late=0; $rentdue='rentdue';

// if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal
if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)
{ $latechg = $latechg + 10.00; 
$prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; } // line 32

/* ************************************************************** */
// ****latechg, 10.00, prevbal, rentdue, rentpaid are all decimal *****
/* ************************************************************** */

// if payment = rentdue
elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue)
 { $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; }

// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal
elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue )
{ 
$prevbal = $rentpaid  - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; }

// ---------------------------------------
//      while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($results))  {
// ----------------------------------------

/* Perform a query, check for error */
   if(!empty($_POST["update"]))
   {
$mysqli->query("Update payments SET
 rentpaid = '$rentpaid', datepaid = '$datepaid', hudpay = '$hudpay'
where unit = '$unit'");
}
//}
?>     
</center></body></html>
---------------------------------------------
result:
Rent Payment

07/01/21

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 32

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 33
#5

You still have this line

$prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $prev=0; $late=0; $rentdue='rentdue';

and then a couple of lines later, you use $rentdue as if it’s a number when it is not, and you try to add 10 (now not in quotes) to a string that contains "latechg".

if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)  // is your number less than the string "rentdue"? Yes, all digits are below "r" in ASCII.
{ $latechg = $latechg + 10.00;   // you cannot add the value 10 to the string "latechg"
$prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; } // you cannot subtract the number in `$rentpaid` from the string "rentdue"

// ****latechg, 10.00, prevbal, rentdue, rentpaid are all decimal *****

No, they are not. rentpaid might be, but latechg, prevbal and rentdue all contain strings.

I used: 
$unit = (string) $_POST[‘unit’]; 
$rentpaid = (float) $_POST[‘rentpaid’];
$hudpay  = (float) $_POST[‘hudpay’];
$datepaid = (string) $_POST[‘datepaid’];

 as was suggested and I got:

Rent Payment

07/02/21

Warning: Use of undefined constant �unit� - assumed '�unit�' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 23

Notice: Undefined index: �unit� in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 23

Warning: Use of undefined constant �rentpaid� - assumed '�rentpaid�' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 24

Notice: Undefined index: �rentpaid� in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 24

Warning: Use of undefined constant �hudpay� - assumed '�hudpay�' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 25

Notice: Undefined index: �hudpay� in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 25

Warning: Use of undefined constant �datepaid� - assumed '�datepaid�' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 26

Notice: Undefined index: �datepaid� in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 26
Before assigning the variables, try displaying the $_POST parameters:

echo ‘<pre>’; // adds line feeds
print _r($_POST);

Edit:

Also amend this string value to the correct float value.

$rentdue='rentdue';
Wherever you got those lines of code from to put into your file, they were ‘published’ and now contain smart/curly quotes, which are not recognized in php source code. You will need to delete all the quotes that look like ‘ or ’ and replace them with straight ascii single-quotes '

Next, by definition, all $_POST data are strings, so there’s no point in casting a string to a string.