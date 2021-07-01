"Non numeric" error

I don’t understand these lines. In the first, you get some values from your HTML form:

$unit=$_POST['unit']; $rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid']; $hudpay=$_POST['hudpay']; $datepaid=$_POST['datepaid'];

and then a couple of lines later, you overwrite them with strings.

$unit='unit'; $rentpaid='rentpaid'; $rentdue='rentdue'; $hudpay='hudpay'; $prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $datepaid='datepaid'; $prev="0.00"; $late="0.00";

As you’ve assigned the string "rentpaid" to the variable $rentpaid , then of course it’s not a number.

It only gets into line 29 because the string "rentpaid" is “greater than” the string "rentdue" , based on the ASCII values of the characters in the string.

In this line

$latechg = $latechg + "10.00";

why do you put quotes around the amount you want to add as a surcharge? You’re telling PHP to concatenate the string “10.00” to the end of the variable here. Once the variable contains a number, if you want to add 10 to it, leave off the quotes.

When you get down to your updating queries, you also need to use Prepared Statements instead of concatenating variables into the query strings like that. In your final update query, I don’t believe you want to use the variable $receiptno in the query at all, if it’s doing what I think it’s doing. But I wouldn’t handle the receipt number as you do - I’d just have the receipt transaction table have an auto-incrementing unique id and use that as the receipt number. I don’t see anywhere that you have a transaction table, and I think you should from an accounting point of view, not from a database design.

This section is a bit strange, too:

$results = $conn->query("SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl"); $receiptno='receiptno'; ?> <b><?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>

You run a query to retrieve the receipt number, then you set $receiptno to be a string containing "receiptno" . At the top of the receipt, you display a form variable called “receiptno”, and get an error because there isn’t a form variable of that name. Surely you want to run a fetch() on the database query and get the receipt number from there?

I suspect you might run into difficulties with that approach if more than one person is issuing a receipt at the same time, just because of the delay between retrieving and displaying the receipt number, and updating it to the next one. Another reason that an auto-incrementing row-id on the transaction table would work better IMO.