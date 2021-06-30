Hi, the scenario is:
I run an apartment complex, someone comes in to pay their rent. I fill in an html form
to record payment(update “payments” database table) and print a receipt.
I hope u will look at it and offer advice. I hope to combine both
the payment and receipt. I don’t understand the “non numeric” error and I’m obviously doing
my echoes wrong as the receipt# is not displayed on the receipt(instead of the value in the
“numberstbl” it displays “receiptno”.
the code:rent payment and receipt <?php echo "";echo date('m/d/y');echo ""; // Include config file require_once "getpayments.php";
//MySqli Select Query$results = $conn->query(“SELECT rentdue FROM payments”);
$unit=$_POST[‘unit’]; $rentpaid=$_POST[‘rentpaid’];
$hudpay=$_POST[‘hudpay’]; $datepaid=$_POST[‘datepaid’];
$unit=‘unit’; $rentpaid=‘rentpaid’; $rentdue=‘rentdue’; $hudpay=‘hudpay’;
$prevbal=‘prevbal’; $latechg=‘latechg’; $datepaid=‘datepaid’; $prev=“0.00”; $late=“0.00”;
// if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal
if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)
{ $latechg = $latechg + “10.00”; $prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; }
// if payment = rentdue
elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue)
{ $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; }
// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal
elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue )
{
$prevbal = $rentpaid - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; } // *** 29 non numeric both ***
//MySqli Select Query
$results = $conn->query(“SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl”);
$receiptno=‘receiptno’;
?>
<?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>
For:
unit paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> -
Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["rentpaid"]; ?> -
Amount due is: <?php echo $rentdue; ?>
// *** line 54 ****
Sign here
errors:
06/30/21
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29
Notice: Undefined index: receiptno in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 37
unit paying is: apt1 - Amount paid is: 530.00 - Amount due is: rentdue
// *** line 54 ****