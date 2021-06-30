Non numeric" error

Hi, the scenario is:
I run an apartment complex, someone comes in to pay their rent. I fill in an html form
to record payment(update “payments” database table) and print a receipt.
I hope u will look at it and offer advice. I hope to combine both
the payment and receipt. I don’t understand the “non numeric” error and I’m obviously doing
my echoes wrong as the receipt# is not displayed on the receipt(instead of the value in the
“numberstbl” it displays “receiptno”.

the code:

rent payment and receipt <?php echo "";echo date('m/d/y');echo ""; // Include config file require_once "getpayments.php";

//MySqli Select Query$results = $conn->query(“SELECT rentdue FROM payments”);

$unit=$_POST[‘unit’]; $rentpaid=$_POST[‘rentpaid’];
$hudpay=$_POST[‘hudpay’]; $datepaid=$_POST[‘datepaid’];

$unit=‘unit’; $rentpaid=‘rentpaid’; $rentdue=‘rentdue’; $hudpay=‘hudpay’;
$prevbal=‘prevbal’; $latechg=‘latechg’; $datepaid=‘datepaid’; $prev=“0.00”; $late=“0.00”;

// if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal
if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)
{ $latechg = $latechg + “10.00”; $prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; }
// if payment = rentdue
elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue)
{ $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; }

// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal
elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue )
{
$prevbal = $rentpaid - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; } // *** 29 non numeric both ***

//MySqli Select Query
$results = $conn->query(“SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl”);
$receiptno=‘receiptno’;
?>
<?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>

For:

unit paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> -
Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["rentpaid"]; ?> -
Amount due is: <?php echo $rentdue; ?>
// *** line 54 ****

Sign here


<?php /* Perform a query, check for error */ if(!empty($_POST["update"])) { $sql = "UPDATE payments SET rentpaid='$rentpaid', hudpay='$hudpay', prevbal='$prevbal', latechg='$latechg', datepaid='$datepaid' where unit = '$unit'"; if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; } } /* Perform a query, check for error */ if(!empty($_POST["update"])) { $sql = "UPDATE numberstbl SET receiptno = $receiptno + 1 where id=1"; if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; } $conn->close(); } ?>

errors:
06/30/21

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Notice: Undefined index: receiptno in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 37

unit paying is: apt1 - Amount paid is: 530.00 - Amount due is: rentdue
// *** line 54 ****

#2

Hi @ckguitarz and a warm welcome to the SP Forums.

Please start and finish your script with three backticks on a separate line of highlight the script and select the </> from the top menu.

Basically the errors are due to accepting $_POST` variable strings and applying them to functions that require integer parameters.

One method of preventing the errors is to use ]PHP cast](https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.type-juggling.php)

// adjustments
$unit = (integer) $_POST[‘unit’]; 
$rentpaid = (float) $_POST[‘rentpaid’];
$hudpay  = (float) $_POST[‘hudpay’];
$datepaid = (string) $_POST[‘datepaid’];