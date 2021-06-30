Hi, the scenario is:

I run an apartment complex, someone comes in to pay their rent. I fill in an html form

to record payment(update “payments” database table) and print a receipt.

I hope u will look at it and offer advice. I hope to combine both

the payment and receipt. I don’t understand the “non numeric” error and I’m obviously doing

my echoes wrong as the receipt# is not displayed on the receipt(instead of the value in the

“numberstbl” it displays “receiptno”.

the code:

rent payment and receipt

//MySqli Select Query$results = $conn->query(“SELECT rentdue FROM payments”);

$unit=$_POST[‘unit’]; $rentpaid=$_POST[‘rentpaid’];

$hudpay=$_POST[‘hudpay’]; $datepaid=$_POST[‘datepaid’];

$unit=‘unit’; $rentpaid=‘rentpaid’; $rentdue=‘rentdue’; $hudpay=‘hudpay’;

$prevbal=‘prevbal’; $latechg=‘latechg’; $datepaid=‘datepaid’; $prev=“0.00”; $late=“0.00”;

// if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal

if ($rentpaid < $rentdue)

{ $latechg = $latechg + “10.00”; $prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; }

// if payment = rentdue

elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue)

{ $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; }

// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal

elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue )

{

$prevbal = $rentpaid - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; } // *** 29 non numeric both ***

//MySqli Select Query

$results = $conn->query(“SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl”);

$receiptno=‘receiptno’;

?>

<?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?>

For: Rent payment Background Check Security Deposit Payment Damages Payment Late Charges Payment Court Costs Payment NSF Payment





unit paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> -

Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["rentpaid"]; ?> -

Amount due is: <?php echo $rentdue; ?>

// *** line 54 ****

Sign here







errors:

06/30/21

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Notice: Undefined index: receiptno in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 37

unit paying is: apt1 - Amount paid is: 530.00 - Amount due is: rentdue

// *** line 54 ****