Hi, the scenario is:

I run an apartment complex, someone comes in to pay their rent. I fill in an html form

to record payment(update “payments” database table) and print a receipt.

I hope u will look at it and offer advice. I hope to combine both

the payment and receipt. I don’t understand the “non numeric” error and I’m obviously doing

my echoes wrong as the receipt# is not displayed on the receipt(instead of the value in the

“numberstbl” it displays “receiptno”.

the code:

<!DOCTYPE html><html> <head> <title>rent payment and receipt</title> </head> <body><center> <?php echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "</center>"; // Include config file require_once "getpayments.php"; //MySqli Select Query$results = $conn->query("SELECT rentdue FROM payments"); $unit=$_POST['unit']; $rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid']; $hudpay=$_POST['hudpay']; $datepaid=$_POST['datepaid']; $unit='unit'; $rentpaid='rentpaid'; $rentdue='rentdue'; $hudpay='hudpay'; $prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $datepaid='datepaid'; $prev="0.00"; $late="0.00"; // if no pay or part pay add $10 to latechg and amount not paid to prevbal if ($rentpaid < $rentdue) { $latechg = $latechg + "10.00"; $prevbal = $rentdue - $rentpaid; } // if payment = rentdue elseif ($rentpaid == $rentdue) { $prevbal = $prev; $latechg = $late; } // if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal elseif ($rentpaid > $rentdue ) { $prevbal = $rentpaid - $rentdue; $latechg = $late; } // *** 29 non numeric both *** //MySqli Select Query $results = $conn->query("SELECT receiptno FROM numberstbl"); $receiptno='receiptno'; ?> <b><?php echo $_POST["receiptno"]; ?> <!--<img src="apt-pic.jpg" alt="apartment" height=250 width=800><br> --> For:<SELECT name="options"> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Rent payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Background Check</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">Security Deposit Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Damages Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Late Charges Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Court Costs Payment</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">NSF Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;"> </option> </SELECT><br> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Name" value="Business Name -"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4D4FF;" name="Addy1" value="Business address -"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Addy2" value="City, State, Zip"><br> <b> unit paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> - Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["rentpaid"]; ?> - Amount due is: <?php echo $rentdue; ?></b><br> // *** line 54 **** <b>Sign here</b><input type="text" size=75 name="sign"><br> <input type="text" size=25 name="thanks" readonly value="We Thank You:" STYLE="color: #000000; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffccff;" onFocus="this.value=''"><br> <?php /* Perform a query, check for error */ if(!empty($_POST["update"])) { $sql = "UPDATE payments SET rentpaid='$rentpaid', hudpay='$hudpay', prevbal='$prevbal', latechg='$latechg', datepaid='$datepaid' where unit = '$unit'"; if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; } } /* Perform a query, check for error */ if(!empty($_POST["update"])) { $sql = "UPDATE numberstbl SET receiptno = $receiptno + 1 where id=1"; if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ng"; } else { echo "Error updating record: " . $conn->error; } $conn->close(); } ?> </center></body></html>

errors:

06/30/21

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 29

Notice: Undefined index: receiptno in C:\xampp\htdocs\property\payment.php on line 37

unit paying is: apt1 - Amount paid is: 530.00 - Amount due is: rentdue

// *** line 54 ****