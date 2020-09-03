Non-javascript-based website text resize

w2tq: w2tq: I am looking for a solution that uses only html and css.

As @TechnoBear already said, but: Sadly the zoom button in browsers are default set to zoom the whole page, but could by the user be set to only zoom text, though it’s not obvious where that setting is in all browsers.

An option could be to load another version of the css file. There are some tricks to do that if you search for it. https://duckduckgo.com/?q=change+css+file+on+click

One hit goes to this here forum:

I like your idea, ask again or post your solution.