The first thing I will say is: Why?

There are plenty of perfectly good tags that are valid that you can use.

If the element is something special, that there is no tag for, you may use a semantically inert element like div or span, then use the class attribute to define what it is.

kodertian: kodertian: how bad it could be?

As you have seen, how browsers handle invalid HTML changes over time. At one time, something may not work, a later time the same thing does work. What’s to say it can’t happen the other way around? Something that works in a particular browser today, may not work in a years time.

When you use invalid code, all bets are off, you have no guarantee that things will work, or continue to work over time in all or any browser.