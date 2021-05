I remember that circa 2012 doing something like: <any>some text</any>

would not be recognized nor be rendered by the browser. Well, now I’ve tested in Safari, Firefox & Chrome and they all render it and also accept CSS, eg. I make it to display as block and it behaves like a normal div element

note: I’m not referring to custom elements / web components

Although it works I believe it’s not a good practice to use a non standard tag, but how bad it could be?