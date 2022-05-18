Non coder needs equation help

I have an easy one! I have no proficiency in javascript, so I am reaching out to the community for a little help!

I use a calculation in darts called a player rating. I have a page where I would like to offer a person who wants to know where they stand to be able to perform an easy check as to what their player rating may be to help decide what level league they should join.

essentially, I tell them to shoot three games of 501 and three games of Cricket. I want them to be able to go on my website, and type the six results to produce a rudimentary player rating. 501 is measured as PPD (points per dart) and Cricket is measured as MPR (marks per round).

here’s how I want it to go.

501 game 1 PPD - (field to enter PPD scored)

501 game 2 PPD - (field to enter PPD scored)

501 game 3 PPD - (field to enter PPD scored)

Crk game 1 MPR - (field to enter MPR scored)

Crk game 2 MPR - (field to enter MPR scored)

Crk game 3 MPR - (field to enter MPR scored)

Your Player Rating Is - (Calculation Result)

Here is what I need…

To calculate the average of the three 501 games

To calculate the average of the three Crk games

then calculate a player rating… 501 average + (10 x Crk average) = player rating

an example 23.54 + (10 x 2.15) expressed as 23.54 + 21.50 = 45.04 player rating

I hope my explanation wasnt too confusing. My goal is to be able to add this into a webpage for people to use. Hopefully i can figure out whatever css is necessary to make it look good.

thanks

jeff