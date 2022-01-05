NodeList length is shown 1 even though there are 3 elements

JavaScript
#1

Hello All,

Happy New Year !

I have the following code:

       let htmlCollection  =  document.getElementsByClassName('p-fileupload-content');   

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection");

        console.log(htmlCollection);

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes");

        console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes);

        console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length");

         console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes.length);
  1. console.log(htmlCollection); prints the following:

HTMLCollection { 0: div.p-fileupload-content, length: 1 }

  1. console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes"); prints following:

NodeList [ div ]
​
0: <div class="p-progressbar p-componen…progressbar-determinate" role="progressbar" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100">
​
1: <div>
​
2: <div class="p-fileupload-files">
​
length: 3
​

<prototype>: NodeListPrototype { item: item(), keys: keys(), values: values(), … }
  1. However console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length"); prints 1 even though the length shown in the second console log above is 3. I want to access the 2: <div class="p-fileupload-files"> of the nodelist and traverse deep down to attach an event listner to some other childNode element. What am I doing wrong here?
#2

Hi @Jack_Tauson_Sr, a happy new year to you too! :-)

Hm that first line in the console output does indeed suggest that the node list only has a single div child… could you post a fiddle so we can check the console ourselves?

#3

3 is the length the HTMLcollection nodeList
1 is the length of the HTMLcollection[0] node.

IKt would help if the html it was targeting was shown.

#4

Hi @m3g4p0p , Thanks for your wishes and your inputs.

It’s coming from 1700 lines of code so I will try to see if I am able to generate a fiddle based off of that.

I was wondering since I am using getElementsByClassName , so this returns live HTML collection. So if I want to modify something based off of this live collection , is it something doable or is getElementsByClassName just for seeing live HTML collection in console log only?

#5

Thank you, @dennisjn. That makes sense. If I have to select 2: <div class="p-fileupload-files"> (basically, 3rd nodelist from the HTML collection), what would be the correct way to go about it?