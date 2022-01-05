NodeList length is shown 1 even though there are 3 elements

Hello All,
Happy New Year !
I have the following code:
let htmlCollection = document.getElementsByClassName('p-fileupload-content');
console.log("Printing HTMLCollection");
console.log(htmlCollection);
console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes");
console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes);
console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length");
console.log(htmlCollection[0].childNodes.length);
-
console.log(htmlCollection);prints the following:
HTMLCollection { 0: div.p-fileupload-content, length: 1 }
-
console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes");prints following:
NodeList [ div ]
0: <div class="p-progressbar p-componen…progressbar-determinate" role="progressbar" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100">
1: <div>
2: <div class="p-fileupload-files">
length: 3
<prototype>: NodeListPrototype { item: item(), keys: keys(), values: values(), … }
- However
console.log("Printing HTMLCollection childNodes length");prints
1even though the length shown in the second console log above is
3. I want to access the
2: <div class="p-fileupload-files">of the nodelist and traverse deep down to attach an event listner to some other childNode element. What am I doing wrong here?