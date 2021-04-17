You can break it down like this:

Node - If I want to build a web server, chat program, etc. I’d look to node. Node would be in the BACKEND stack of my project. Node is built on Javascript.

React - Useful, but not needed for front end and helps with the view rendering and managing state (to a degree). This would be on the front end. React uses javascript.

So, I guess to best answer the “Nodejs vs Reactjs Which is best for web development” question, it depends BUT, learning VANILLA Javascript / Typescript is the first part of the journey. Once you have that, it no longer becomes an “or” question.