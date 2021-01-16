Nodejs vs Reactjs Which is best for web development ?
Node is required for both of them. React is a framework for building a specific type of web application. Depending on your needs, you should start with Node, and only consider React when your needs dictate.
Node.js is a framework when you want to develop backend of website like an online streaming platform. React JS is good suited when you want to create frontend of website like dynamic inputs, buttons, checkboxes, etc.
Actually, node.js is a runtime environment not a framework – it runs your JS. React OTOH is a frontend library for applications that typically run in another environment, namely the browser. Node is not required to run a react application, but it’s generally being used for the build setup so that you can use non-standard features such as JSX and CSS imports in your JS. There is little to no node knowledge required though.