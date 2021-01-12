Nodejs vs Reactjs Which is best for web development ?

Node.js is an open-source and cross-platform runtime environment for executing JavaScript code outside a browser. You need to remember that NodeJS is not a framework and it’s not a programming language. Most of the people are confused and understand it’s a framework or a programming language. We often use Node.js for building back-end services like APIs like Web App or Mobile App.

React.js is an open-source JavaScript library for building single-page user interfaces. It is declarative, efficient, flexible, and allows us to create reusable UI components, it used as a base in single-page, complex, interactive web projects, and react components are difficult to reuse. The virtual DOM algorithm of React is a time-consuming and imprecise writing code. A React application is made of multiple components, each responsible for rendering a small, reusable piece of HTML.