nodeJS/Express TypeError "passport-authenticate is not a function"

Hello , thanks for the link but I have already read that answer and did everything that was suggested, without further success. This is the full error :
D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:25
router.post('/user/signup', passport.authenticate('local.signup'), {
^
TypeError: passport.authenticate is not a function
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:25:38)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\app.js:7:14)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\bin\www:7:11)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
npm ERR! Windows_NT 10.0.18363
npm ERR! argv "D:\\NodeJS\\node.exe" "C:\\Users\\musta\\AppData\\Roaming\\npm\\node_modules\\npm\\bin\\npm-cli.js" "start"
npm ERR! node v12.16.1
npm ERR! npm v3.10.10
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! shopping-cart@0.0.0 start: `node ./bin/www`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the shopping-cart@0.0.0 start script 'node ./bin/www'.
npm ERR! Make sure you have the latest version of node.js and npm installed.
npm ERR! If you do, this is most likely a problem with the shopping-cart package,
npm ERR! not with npm itself.
npm ERR! Tell the author that this fails on your system:
npm ERR! node ./bin/www
npm ERR! You can get information on how to open an issue for this project with:
npm ERR! npm bugs shopping-cart
npm ERR! Or if that isn't available, you can get their info via:
npm ERR! npm owner ls shopping-cart
npm ERR! There is likely additional logging output above.
npm ERR! Please include the following file with any support request:
npm ERR! D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\npm-debug.log