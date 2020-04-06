nodeJS/Express TypeError "passport-authenticate is not a function"

Can you give the full error, including any line numbers?
There’s another Stackoverflow question that might help, if you haven’t already seen it.
Can you give the full error, including any line numbers?
There’s another Stackoverflow question that might help, if you haven’t already seen it.
Hello , thanks for the link but I have already read that answer and did everything that was suggested, without further success. This is the full error :
D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:25
router.post('/user/signup', passport.authenticate('local.signup'), {
^
TypeError: passport.authenticate is not a function
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:25:38)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\app.js:7:14)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\bin\www:7:11)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
npm ERR! Windows_NT 10.0.18363
npm ERR! argv "D:\\NodeJS\\node.exe" "C:\\Users\\musta\\AppData\\Roaming\\npm\\node_modules\\npm\\bin\\npm-cli.js" "start"
npm ERR! node v12.16.1
npm ERR! npm v3.10.10
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! shopping-cart@0.0.0 start: `node ./bin/www`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the shopping-cart@0.0.0 start script 'node ./bin/www'.
npm ERR! Make sure you have the latest version of node.js and npm installed.
npm ERR! If you do, this is most likely a problem with the shopping-cart package,
npm ERR! not with npm itself.
npm ERR! Tell the author that this fails on your system:
npm ERR! node ./bin/www
npm ERR! You can get information on how to open an issue for this project with:
npm ERR! npm bugs shopping-cart
npm ERR! Or if that isn't available, you can get their info via:
npm ERR! npm owner ls shopping-cart
npm ERR! There is likely additional logging output above.
npm ERR! Please include the following file with any support request:
npm ERR! D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\npm-debug.log
Can you print out
passport just above where it’s failing? Like this:
console.log(passport);
router.post('/user/signup'...
It may print a lot of stuff out. Just trying to debug remotely
Not sure what you mean. Should I add
console.log(passport); above
router.post('/user/signup', passport.authenticate('local.signup'), { successRedirect: '/user/profile', failureRedirect: '/user/signup', failureFlash: true });
and then start the server and send you the error?
Right, give it a try and see what is printed out for
passport. If it’s hugely long, you may not be able to post it all. Let’s just take a look at it.
Sadly , I get the same error :
{}
D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:26
router.post('/user/signup', passport.authenticate('local.signup'), {
^
TypeError: passport.authenticate is not a function
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:26:38)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\app.js:7:14)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\bin\www:7:11)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! errno 1
npm ERR! shopping-cart@0.0.0 start: `node ./bin/www`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the shopping-cart@0.0.0 start script.
npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
npm ERR! C:\Users\musta\AppData\Roaming\npm-cache\_logs\2020-04-06T17_06_48_472Z-debug.log
Do you want me to post the debug.log?
That actually helps a little bit. As you can see,
passport is being printed out. It is an empty object (see the two curly brackets at the top?)
{}.
Can you show us what is in this file?
D:/Other/Projects/Code/Powershell/shopping-cart/config/passport.js
Is it too long to post?
Oh I see, here is my passport.js file :
var passport = require ('passport');
var User = require('D:/Other/Projects/Code/Powershell/shopping-cart/models/user');
var LocalStrategy = require ('passport-local').Strategy;
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
passport.serializeUser(function(user, done) {
done(null, user.id);
});
passport.deserializeUser(function(id, done) {
User.findById(id, function(err, user){
done(err, user);
});
});
passport.use('local.signup', new LocalStrategy({
usernameField: 'email',
passwordField: 'password',
passReqToCallback: true
}, function(req, email, password, done){
User.findOne({'email': email}), function(err, user){
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
if (user) {
return done (null, false, {message: 'Email is already in use'});
}
var newUser = new User ();
newUser.email = email;
newUser.password = newUser.encryptPassword(password);
newUser.save(function(err, result) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, newUser);
});
};
}));
I’m guessing, but possibly the issue is that nothing is exported from your passport.js file. Did you copy this code directly from the example you are following? Is it possible that you missed a line where the module was exported?
Sitepoint actually has a little article on exports.
I re-watched the video guide and from what I can see, no module.export line is ever written.
this is the video, if you watch around 10 mins you can see the end of the file , and I watched through the video and I couldn’t see him writing any module.exports at the end of the file.
Edit: Should I rewatch the whole guide and re-write all the files that are written in this video?
I don’t see rewatching that video as being helpful. He doesn’t show all the source code.
Try this: in your index.js file, comment out this line:
var passport = require('D:/Other/Projects/Code/Powershell/shopping-cart/config/passport.js');
Replace it with:
var passport = require('passport');
and see what happens (restart server and test as before).
This time I got a new error :
Authenticator {
_key: 'passport',
_strategies: {
session: SessionStrategy {
name: 'session',
_deserializeUser: [Function: bound ]
}
},
_serializers: [],
_deserializers: [],
_infoTransformers: [],
_framework: {
initialize: [Function: initialize],
authenticate: [Function: authenticate]
},
_userProperty: 'user',
_sm: SessionManager {
_key: 'passport',
_serializeUser: [Function: bound ]
},
Authenticator: [Function: Authenticator],
Passport: [Function: Authenticator],
Strategy: [Function: Strategy] { Strategy: [Circular] },
strategies: { SessionStrategy: [Function: SessionStrategy] }
}
D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\node_modules\express\lib\router\route.js:202
throw new Error(msg);
^
Error: Route.post() requires a callback function but got a [object Object]
at Route.<computed> [as post] (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\node_modules\express\lib\router\route.js:202:15)
at Function.proto.<computed> [as post] (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\node_modules\express\lib\router\index.js:510:19)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\routes\index.js:27:8)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (D:\Other\Projects\Code\Powershell\shopping-cart\app.js:7:14)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! errno 1
npm ERR! shopping-cart@0.0.0 start: `node ./bin/www`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the shopping-cart@0.0.0 start script.
npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
npm ERR! C:\Users\musta\AppData\Roaming\npm-cache\_logs\2020-04-06T18_21_20_899Z-debug.log
Hm, sorry but I can’t tell from this error message whether that was progress or not…
Where did you get your source code from? I see a link to a github project in the YouTube video’s description, but it looks way more simple than what you have, and also doesn’t use passport. So I’m just wondering how you built this project…
I do see some similar projects in github. It may be worth taking a look at github to find other people’s source code. Here’s one example.
I understand what you mean. I saw a few comments saying the “full” github project is available, but I only see the layout and some of the files. The files I got are from the actual videos, where I have been following him when he is writing the code. The reason I chose his guide is because I wanted a cart link in the actual navbar. I have another working project but the cart is in the body of the page. It is working however. I will check out the github link you sent me, thanks for the help.
In you app.js file, you have a line that reads like this:
require('passport');
// view engine setup
He tells you to do:
require('./config/passport');
That could be an issue. I think you want to require your local passport file, the one that’s in D: there.
So maybe try replacing that line with:
require('D:/Other/Projects/Code/Powershell/shopping-cart/config/passport.js');
Let us know what happens.
I replaced the line you mentioned with my path to the passport.js file like you wrote it, but still throws the
Route.post() requires a callback function but got [object Object] error
Ah that’s a bummer. I’m sorry I couldn’t fix the problem. However, if you look at the video link, it does indicate that there is at least one error in your code, so maybe there are more… It’s kind of a problem that he doesn’t provide the source code for the “end product”. I guess you’re supposed to follow along, but that’s a lot of copying to do from a video!
I agree, in the start he says the idea is to show that you can create this project in a short period of time. What I don’t understand is why his code works when he tries to start the server, and why mine doesn’t, when I copied everything he did. I guess I have to find another guide, thanks alot for your time and help
Well, he was clearly pointing to the passport file in the config directory, whereas you were using the passport library file - it’s easy to make a mistake like that. So you made an error in trying to transcribe his video content there. It’s possible there are more errors like that. Even a tiny error can break everything.
Good luck!