Nodejs - concurrently read json files

Liamgrossman: Liamgrossman: As far as I know, it can read and write to json files upon starting the node server.

Hi @Liamgrossman, you can also read the file while handling a request so that you’ll always get its most recent contents… there is no server in your code snippet though, this is just a script that runs once and then exits. Actually, you won’t even get the file contents logged as the call to console.log() will be executed before the readFile() callback that is assigning the data to the posts variable.

Liamgrossman: Liamgrossman: Anyway to do this concurrently?

What exactly do you mean with concurrently here? Do you want to read several files at the same time?