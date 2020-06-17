Nodejs - concurrently read json files

I’ve been playing around with the integrated fs module. As far as I know, it can read and write to json files upon starting the node server. Anyway to do this concurrently? I want to console.log to see if the new changes I make to the file but because the server is already running, it will load the original json file without the new changes. Here is my code so far

const fs = require('fs'); var posts; fs.readFile('./posts.json', 'utf8', function (err, data) { posts = JSON.parse(data).posts; }); console.log(posts);

Any suggestions? Thanks!