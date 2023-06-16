Node.js while loop or setTimeout

Somebody told me its better to use while loops for such task like reading all the time account infos from a API or other things which are ongoing continuesly, he told me if you use setTimeout you will get one day stackoverflow problems, but i am not sure if this is just what he think or if it is really like that.
What do you recommend if i want to have something like a ongoing loop which will always read something from a external API?
I do not see a possibility to do this with a while loop without any setTimeout().
And if the duration of the interval is 1 or more minutes I would not do it in Nodejs itself but use a cron job.
for example i want to read the account balance of a exchange account every few seconds and update the response in a global objekt and i use now setTimeout to rekrusive call the function again and again, if i would use a do while loop it would block the other codes but some people say settimeout can create stackoverflow problems
a example with do while would look so:
do {
console.log('API');
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 5000));
} while (true);
indeed it also uses a settimeout but looks like not creating stackoverflow problems but it does block the code, what i use now looks like this:
function fetchDataFromAPI() {
console.log('API');
setTimeout(fetchDataFromAPI, 5000);
}