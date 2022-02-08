Node.js What is the alternative solution to QueryString module

Query string has a
leagcy tag inside the documentation site.
-
Should I no longer use this module?
-
Will it be removed in future versions?
-
What is the alternative solution to this module?
Stability: 3 - Legacy. The feature is no longer recommended for use. While it likely will not be removed, and is still covered by semantic-versioning guarantees, use of the feature should be avoided.
The
querystringAPI is considered Legacy. While it is still maintained, new code should use the URLSearchParams API instead.
Hope this helps.
Thank you so much. this is what I want.@Martyr2
